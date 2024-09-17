E-Paper | September 17, 2024

Rice exports touched $3.9bn in 2023-24

Amjad Mahmood Published September 17, 2024 Updated September 17, 2024 10:15am

LAHORE: Pakistan has, perhaps for the first time, touched the mark of $3.89 billion in earnings from rice exports, which were made possible mainly due to favourable weather conditions, availability of farm inputs and an Indian ban on export of non-Basmati rice.

This was stated by founder of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (Reap), Shehzad Ali Malik, while announcing the unopposed election of new Reap chairman Malik Faisal Jahangir here on Monday.

Outgoing senior vice-chairman Haseeb Khan, Reap patron Pir Syed Nazim Shah, former chairman Shah­jahan Malik and others were also present on the occasion.

Mr Malik said that the country exported over 5.8 million tonnes of Basmati and non-Basmati varieties of rice during the year July 2023-June 2024 to earn $3.89bn and hoped that the new Reap chairman would do his best to take the rice export target to $5 billion per annum.

Mr Jahangir said that he would focus on seed resea­rch and good agricultural practices to achieve the target.

It was also announced that a 10-member managing committee has also been elected unopposed. The members-elect inclu­ded Chaudhry Shafique, Shahjahan Malik, Maman Mandahar, Ms Shehnaz Zafar, Adnan Sheikh, Tayyab Bashir, Tariq Meh­mood, Irfan Noor, Ishfaq Ali and Waqar Ahmad.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Parliament’s place
Updated 17 Sep, 2024

Parliament’s place

Efforts to restore parliament’s sanctity must rise above all political differences and legislative activities must be open to scrutiny and debate.
Afghan policy flux
17 Sep, 2024

Afghan policy flux

AS the nation confronts a major militancy problem in the midst of poor ties with Kabul, there is a dire need to...
HIV/AIDS outbreak
17 Sep, 2024

HIV/AIDS outbreak

MULTIPLE factors — the government’s inability to put its people first, a rickety health infrastructure, and...
Political drama
Updated 16 Sep, 2024

Political drama

Govt must revisit its plans to bring constitutional amendments and ensure any proposed changes to judiciary are subjected to thorough debate.
Complete impunity
16 Sep, 2024

Complete impunity

ZERO per cent. That is the conviction rate in crimes against women and children in Sindh, according to data shared...
Melting glaciers
16 Sep, 2024

Melting glaciers

ACCELERATED glacial melt in the Indus river basin, as highlighted recently by the National Disaster Management...