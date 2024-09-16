The inescapable irony of Democracy Day

KARACHI: The country marked International Day of Democracy on Sunday with a flurry of unprecedented political activity in the capital, with leaders from across the political spectrum scurrying to garner support for, or shore up opposition to, a government-sponsored constitutional amendment.

However, top state functionaries and senior government figures in their messages reiterated their unwavering commitment to the Constitution, democracy and rule of law.

“Our government’s commitment to constitutionalism, democracy, rule of law and human rights is firm and unwavering. Adh­erence to these democratic values is our calling as a nation,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in his message.

The prime minister called for continuing the efforts to build a more inclusive, just, and equal world for all.

“Together, we can strengthen the foundations of democracy and ensure that it serves as a beacon of hope and progress for future generations,” he added.

In his message, President Asif Ali Zardari mentioned the importance of democracy in empowering citizens and promoting their active participation in the political process.

He said democracy stood as the cornerstone of a just society, advocating for the protection of fundamental rights and enabling political, economic and social inclusion.

“We also recognize the role that our Parliament plays in safeguarding democracy by representing the will of the people, formulating public policy, and addressing the nation’s most pressing challenges. It is the primary forum for addressing grievances, ensuring inclusivity, and fostering a resilient future for Pakistan,” the president said.

Separately, while speaking about the constitutional amendment set to be tabled in parliament, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that each and every provision of the proposed legislation was being perused carefully.

Besides, legal experts’ opinions were being sought at every provision to ensure that all aspects were taken into consideration thoroughly.

The minister said the government and its allies were already engaged in discussions, while Maulana Fazl was consulting opposition parties on the draft amendment.

Legal experts from all parties are involved in this process as their opinions hold significant weight, he added. Today is a democracy day in Pakistan and this is the beauty of democracy that all parties are part of this consultative process, he remarked.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2024