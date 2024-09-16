Fazl — the quintessence of a dealmaker

JUI-F chief’s residence becomes political hub as govt, opposition try to win his support.

ISLAMABAD: The residence of Maulana Fazlur Rehman saw the most political activity on Sunday — even eclipsing the level of politicking going on at parliament — as both the government and the opposition attempted to win the support of the politically astute JUI-F chief.

So considerable is his clout that events began unfolding at Parliament House in earnest only after his arrival on the premises. After a day filled with political meetings, the Maulana made his way to a meeting of the special committee — chaired by PPP’s Syed Khursheed Shah — that was formed a few days ago to deliberate over the issue of the constitutional amendments being proposed.

PPP leader Khursheed Shah chairs a meeting of the special committee, comprising both government and opposition members, on Sunday.—National Assembly of Pakistan

While there was no official word on what transpired during the committee meeting, which was underway at the time of going to press, brief remarks by JUI-F’s Ghafoor Haideri hinted at what the party’s stance might be.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday night, he said the party would participate in the National Assembly session scheduled to be held later in the night, but would not support any amendment as the draft had not been shared with their party.

“Our point of view is clear, we cannot make any decision about the constitutional amendment as the draft has not been shared with us — how can we make a decision without even reading it,” Maulana Haidari said.

But responding to the statement, Barrister Aqeel Malik, who is the federal government’s spokesperson on legal affairs, said that the law minister had briefed parliamentarians on the proposed amendments.

“Maybe the bill in its actual copy was not in Mr Ghafoor’s hand but the Law Minister has briefed lawmakers on the proposed amendments,” Barrister Aqeel clarified.

Political goings-on

After his meetings with the government and opposition representatives on Friday and Saturday, the Maulana began Sunday with a meeting with PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Then, around 3pm after a JUI-F parliamentary party meeting at the residence of the party chief, JUI-F Sindh Secretary General Allama Rashid Soomroo issued a statement that seemed to signal the party’s willingness to listen to the government team.

In the statement, Mr Soomro said that the JUI-F was in favour of establishing a separate constitutional court so the Supreme Court could focus on public issues and public interest cases.

“If it helps in clearing the pending cases before the Supreme Court at a fast pace and provides relief to the public, the number of judges in the apex court has to be increased,” Allama Soomro said.

“If there is any such legislation, JUI-F will have no hesitation to be part of it,” the statement concluded.

Subsequently, a government team comprising Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the JUI-F chief.

Then the opposition delegation led by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan visited the residence of Maulana Fazl around 6pm and even offered evening prayers led by the JUI-F chief.

Offers on the table

Although there was no official word on what was discussed behind closed doors, insiders told Dawn that PTI had supposedly offered the Fazl’s son Asad Mehmood a seat in the National Assembly, encouraging him to join what the party terms its ‘popular movement for restoration of true democracy in country’.

JUI-F sources indicated that two of Maulana’s demands included governorship in KP province and a slot in parliament for his son Asad, apart from some space in the federal cabinet.

The PPP has reportedly offered to have Asad elected as a senator from Sindh.

Sources close to Balochistan lawmakers confided that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has offered the JUI-F chief the slot of Balochistan chief minister in return for his support, as well as the possibility that Asad Mehmood could become an MPA from that province.

The importance of winning over the Maulana can be gauged from the fact that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was involved in the negotiation process on Sunday. He wasn’t the only one, however, and former Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani also appeared to the government in acting as a bridge.

Then, later at night, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti and former prime minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar also appeared in Parliament House and joined a meeting between the Maulana and government representatives in Mr Naqvi’s chambers.

Header image: A government team comprising Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence on Sept 15, 2024. — JUI-F/X

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2024