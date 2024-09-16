Pakistan succeeds in eliminating CFCs use: official

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has successfully eliminated the consumption of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), and currently working towards phasing out of hydro-chlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), a climate change expert at the Ministry of Climate Change said, on the occasion of World Ozone Day, being observed on Monday.

“Our commitment to a greener and healthier future is unwavering,” said Mohammad Saleem Shaikh, specialist in the climate change education and environmental coordination at the ministry.

He said Pakistan’s efforts under the Montreal Protocol have not only contributed to the recovery of the ozone layer but also supported national climate goals.

Meanwhile, Coordinator to Prime Minister for Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam has called upon the global community to maintain its focus on sustainable development and climate action, urging businesses, industries, and citizens to adopt climate-resilient practices and embrace renewable technologies that contribute to the protection of the ozone layer.

She renewed the government’s commitment to safeguarding the planet for future generations.

“Although the ozone layer is gradually recovering, the continued use of harmful chemicals and unsustainable practices in various parts of the world still threaten the progress made over the past few decades regarding restoring the ozone layer that shield earth from harmful impacts of ultraviolet rays of sun.”

