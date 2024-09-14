India clinches 2-1 victory over Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy hockey thriller

India edged out Pakistan 2-1 in their Asian Champions Trophy hockey match on Saturday, with captain Harmanpreet Singh scoring through penalty corners.

According to the Times of India (TOI) Pakistan took an early lead with Ahmad Nadeem’s goal in the seventh minute of the first quarter.

However, defending champions India led 2-1 at halftime and held that score until the end. Singh scored both goals from penalty corners in the 13th and 19th minutes.

According to the International Hockey Federation (FIH), India remains unbeaten at the top of the table with 15 points, while Pakistan, after its first loss of the tournament, is in second place with seven points fewer.

Both rivals have qualified for the semifinals, having completed all of their league matches.

Pakistan stormed into the semi-finals of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy with a resounding 5-1 victory over hosts China at the Moqi Hockey Training Base on Thursday.

In a commanding performance, Nadeem Ahmed and Hannan Shahid each scored twice, and Abdul Rehman added another goal, securing a comfortable win for Pakistan.

The victory, Pakistan’s second in the tournament, followed a 2-1 win over Japan in their previous match on Wednesday.

Captain Ammad Shakeel Butt led the team, highlighting their defensive and offensive strengths.