Pakistan cruise into Asian hockey semi-final with dominant win over China

HULUNBUIR: Pakistan stormed into the semi-finals of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy with a resounding 5-1 victory over hosts China at the Moqi Hockey Training Base on Thursday, setting up a potential showdown with arch-rivals India in the final.

In a dominant display, Nadeem Ahmed and Hannan Shahid scored two goals each, while Abdul Rehman added another to seal a comfortable win for Pakistan.

The victory marked Pakistan’s second win in the tournament, following a 2-1 triumph over Japan in their previous match on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s captain, Ammad Shakeel Butt, led by example as his team showcased their defensive and attacking prowess.

The goals came in a flurry, with Abdul Rehman opening the scoring in the 23rd minute, followed by Nadeem’s double in the 36th and 56th minutes, respectively. Hannan then took center stage, scoring in the 46th and 60th minutes to complete the rout.

“We have worked hard as a team and these results are part of a collective team effort,” said Hannan, who was named the hero-of-the-match, in the post match interview.

Pakistan’s improved discipline was also a key factor in their victory, with the team committing only one foul throughout the match.

“Previously we were conceding too many cards, but now we’ve learned from our mistakes and controlled them,” Hannan added.

China’s solitary goal came courtesy of Gao Jiesheng in the 48th minute, but it was a mere consolation in a match that Pakistan controlled from start to finish.

With this win, Pakistan joins India in the semi-finals, setting up a potential dress rehearsal for the final when the two teams meet in their final group match on Saturday.

Hannan also expressed his admiration for his Indian counterparts, saying, “I share a positive relationship with Indian players and I consider them as my brothers.”

However, he was quick to emphasize that on the match day Pakistan will play on their strengths and give their best to secure the victory.

Earlier, defending champions India remained unbeaten in the tournament with a 3-1 win over South Korea, courtesy of a brace from skipper Harmanpreet Singh and a goal from Araijeet Singh Hundal.

Pakistan’s victory ensures they cannot finish lower than third in the tournament, a significant improvement on their previous performances.

