E-Paper | September 14, 2024

Govt removes special envoy over ‘clash’ on Afghan policy

Baqir Sajjad Syed Published September 14, 2024 Updated September 14, 2024 07:30am

ISLAMABAD: Amba­ss­ador Asif Durrani, Special Representative on Afgha­nistan, has been removed from his position due to differences over Afgha­nistan policy, a diplomatic source revealed on Friday.

According to an official notification, shared with Dawn, Durrani was relieved of his duties last Tuesday.

Separately, in a text message, Durrani confirmed his departure, expressing gratitude to the leadership for allowing him to serve Pakistan.

The special envoy for Afghanistan, a position created in June 2020 after the US-Taliban Doha Accord, reported to the military and engaged with the Taliban and other countries involved in Afghanistan.

While the military was unhappy with his performance, Durrani, too, had grown increasingly frustrated as his policy advice was regularly ignored by his principals. He had shared his concerns with some of his recent visitors.

Moreover, despite his 32-year diplomatic career, he was seen as an outsider in the Foreign Office due to his unique assignment, which required him to report to and take directions from the military. He, therefore, felt excluded from Afghanistan-related discussions within the Foreign Ministry.

Durrani was appointed in May 2023 with the expectation that he would resolve the stalemate in Islamabad-Kabul relations, particularly regarding TTP sanctuaries in Afghanistan. Despite initiatives and goodwill gestures, the deadlock persisted.

There has been a significant spike in TTP attacks since Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021 and especially after the failure of the negotiations with TTP, brokered by the Taliban.

In July, Durrani met a Taliban delegation led by Zabihullah Mujahid in Doha. The meeting was described as positive by the Taliban.

Though Durrani advocated for a ‘one document’ regime for Afghan visitors, he opposed mass deportations of undocumented Afghans, arguing it would reflect badly on Pakistan’s border controls and harden the Afghan Taliban’s stance. He suggested a low-key approach to addressing the issue of illegal Afghans.

He believed Pakistan needed to manage its terrorism problem domestically, as the issue was likely to persist for foreseeable future due to Taliban not changing their position on ties with TTP, their ideological cousins.

However, strict military oversight of his role severely limited his diplomatic flexibility, leaving him with scant room to maneuver in negotiations with the Taliban.

His predecessor, Moham­­mad Sadiq, had also resigned from the position.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2024

Pak Afghan Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF hopes
14 Sep, 2024

IMF hopes

THE inclusion of Pakistan’s case on the agenda of the IMF Executive Board meeting later this month must end the...
Media unity
14 Sep, 2024

Media unity

IN recent years, media owners and senior decision-makers in newsrooms across the country have found themselves in...
Grim example
14 Sep, 2024

Grim example

THE struggle to eliminate extremism from society and create a more tolerant nation cannot succeed without the...
Monetary easing
Updated 13 Sep, 2024

Monetary easing

The fresh rate cut shows SBP's confidence over recent economic stability amid hopes of IMF Board approving new bailout.
Troubled waters
13 Sep, 2024

Troubled waters

THE proposed contentious amendments to the Irsa Act have stirred up quite a few emotions in Sindh. Balochistan, too,...
Deceptive records
13 Sep, 2024

Deceptive records

IN a post-pandemic world, we should know better than to tamper with grave public health issues, particularly fudging...