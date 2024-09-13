E-Paper | September 13, 2024

Reputed firms designing new banknotes: SBP

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 13, 2024 Updated September 13, 2024 09:06am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday announced that the banknote designs that won the art competition have not been shortlisted for the new series.

The actual designs of the proposed new series are being designed by reputed international firms selected through a competitive process. The firms will submit their proposals by December, and the finalised designs duly approved by the SBP board will be submitted to the federal government for approval by January next for the start of the printing process.

However, the SBP also clarified that a section of the media and the public had interpreted the art competition results as a shortlisting of the new banknote series. The aim of announcing the art competition results, however, was only to appreciate the efforts of the artists and encourage them with monetary prizes.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Course correction

Course correction

Shahab Usto
Thanks to a perfidious leadership — political and institutional — the state’s physical and moral foundations are in peril.

Editorial

Monetary easing
Updated 13 Sep, 2024

Monetary easing

The fresh rate cut shows SBP's confidence over recent economic stability amid hopes of IMF Board approving new bailout.
Troubled waters
13 Sep, 2024

Troubled waters

THE proposed contentious amendments to the Irsa Act have stirred up quite a few emotions in Sindh. Balochistan, too,...
Deceptive records
13 Sep, 2024

Deceptive records

IN a post-pandemic world, we should know better than to tamper with grave public health issues, particularly fudging...
Lakki police protest
12 Sep, 2024

Lakki police protest

Police personnel are on thed front line in the campaign against militancy, and their concerns cannot be dismissed.
Interwoven crises
12 Sep, 2024

Interwoven crises

THE 2024 World Risk Index paints a concerning picture for Pakistan, placing it among the top 10 countries most...
Saving lives
12 Sep, 2024

Saving lives

Access to ethical and properly trained mental health professionals must be made available to all.