E-Paper | September 13, 2024

Man killed, nine hurt as speeding truck collides with car in Karachi’s DHA

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 13, 2024 Updated September 13, 2024 07:33am

KARACHI: A young man was killed and nine others travelling in a fast-moving Shehzore truck were injured when the vehicle lost control after a tyre burst and collided with a car in the DHA area on Thursday morning, police and rescuers said.

DIG-South Syed Asad Raza said that the accident occurred at a busy traffic intersection in Phase VIII in the morning.

He said that the man driving the Audi car, identified as Aminuddin, remained safe in the accident.

He said that the truck went out of driver’s control after a tyre burst, hit the car and overturned. As many as 10 occupants of the truck, including the driver, suffered injuries and one of them, later identified as Aftab Hasan, 20, died.

After receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and took the injured and the deceased to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

The police impounded the truck and the car for further legal proceedings. They said that the injured and the car driver were brought to the Sahil police station where their statements were recorded.

The police said that the Audi driver, said to be the chief executive of an insurance firm, was allowed to go.

The DIG said that further legal action would be taken on the basis of their statements. He said there was no closed-circuit television camera installed.

The police said that they were “analysing” evidence and statements to determine the cause of the accident.

The deceased hailed from Shikarpur where his coffin was taken for the funeral.

The injured were identified as Shoaib, Tariq, Najamuddin, Ghulam Shabbir, Qadir Ahmed, Husain Ali and Mashooq Ali among others.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Monetary easing
13 Sep, 2024

Monetary easing

CONTINUING ongoing monetary easing, the State Bank has slashed its key policy rate by 200bps from 19.5pc to 17.5pc...
Troubled waters
13 Sep, 2024

Troubled waters

THE proposed contentious amendments to the Irsa Act have stirred up quite a few emotions in Sindh. Balochistan, too,...
Deceptive records
13 Sep, 2024

Deceptive records

IN a post-pandemic world, we should know better than to tamper with grave public health issues, particularly fudging...
Lakki police protest
12 Sep, 2024

Lakki police protest

Police personnel are on thed front line in the campaign against militancy, and their concerns cannot be dismissed.
Interwoven crises
12 Sep, 2024

Interwoven crises

THE 2024 World Risk Index paints a concerning picture for Pakistan, placing it among the top 10 countries most...
Saving lives
12 Sep, 2024

Saving lives

Access to ethical and properly trained mental health professionals must be made available to all.