Man killed, nine hurt as speeding truck collides with car in Karachi’s DHA

KARACHI: A young man was killed and nine others travelling in a fast-moving Shehzore truck were injured when the vehicle lost control after a tyre burst and collided with a car in the DHA area on Thursday morning, police and rescuers said.

DIG-South Syed Asad Raza said that the accident occurred at a busy traffic intersection in Phase VIII in the morning.

He said that the man driving the Audi car, identified as Aminuddin, remained safe in the accident.

He said that the truck went out of driver’s control after a tyre burst, hit the car and overturned. As many as 10 occupants of the truck, including the driver, suffered injuries and one of them, later identified as Aftab Hasan, 20, died.

After receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and took the injured and the deceased to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

The police impounded the truck and the car for further legal proceedings. They said that the injured and the car driver were brought to the Sahil police station where their statements were recorded.

The police said that the Audi driver, said to be the chief executive of an insurance firm, was allowed to go.

The DIG said that further legal action would be taken on the basis of their statements. He said there was no closed-circuit television camera installed.

The police said that they were “analysing” evidence and statements to determine the cause of the accident.

The deceased hailed from Shikarpur where his coffin was taken for the funeral.

The injured were identified as Shoaib, Tariq, Najamuddin, Ghulam Shabbir, Qadir Ahmed, Husain Ali and Mashooq Ali among others.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2024