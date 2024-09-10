Ali Amin Gandapur’s outburst against women, journalists slammed

Information Minister Ataullah Tarar (right) speaks during a press conference in Islamabad.—APP

ISLAMABAD / LAHORE: Khyber Pakh­tu­nkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s remarks about media, women and the Punjab chief minister attracted condemnation from almost all sides on Monday, even prompting PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan to tender an unconditional apology for the language used by his party leader at a public meeting held the previous day.

Following a walkout by reporters covering the National Assembly, Barrister Gohar apologised on the floor of the house after meeting the boycotting reporters.

Journalists’ bodies, including the National Press Club (NPC), Karachi Press Club (KPC) and Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) strongly condemned the use of vulgar and vile language by the KP CM against the journalist community, especially women.

“We have always had good relations with journalists, and there has never been any discord between them and the PTI over non-coverage of our events,” the PTI leader said.

Gohar forced to apologise in parliament; Azma says KP CM ‘crossed a line’

“However, whatever connotation those words were used in is not the point, and we tender an unconditional apology. Mr Gandapur has also contacted journalists and he will meet beat reporters too.”

Speaking after him, leader of the opposition Omer Ayub said that journalists were professional media persons, working with dedication to report the facts.

“However, the issue is that after these male and female reporters file their stories, the management of the media houses do not publish them because they are under pressure of the intelligence agencies,” he said.

Journalist bodies

The KPC governing body criticised Mr Gandapur’s irresponsible and inappropriate remarks about journalists made during the rally in Sangjani, noting that the allegations and threats were unacceptable.

The statement added that CM Gandapur’s behaviour reflected a broader pattern within PTI of blaming media for political failures.

It announced that the KPC would take up the matter at all available forums and would boycott Mr Gandapur’s media coverage in Karachi until he apologises.

The NPC has said that he should come out with clarity instead of hurling fake and false accusations against the media.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also condemned the use of derogatory language by CM Gandapur.

In a post on X, the HRCP lamented the use of foul language for journalists deemed unsympathetic to the PTI and particularly his derogatory remarks about women journalists.

“Mr Gandapur would do well to remember that freedom of expression, including opposing views, are critical to the health of a democracy. All political leaders must refrain from using such distasteful rhetoric.”

‘Crossed a line’

Meanwhile, the Punjab government said the KP CM had “crossed a line” at the Islamabad rally.

“Ali Amin Gandapur has claimed he will have Imran Khan released from jail within 15 days, I challenge him to do so in 20 days,” Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari told a presser here on Monday.

She said that CM Gandapur talked about launching an attack on Punjab, but the province knew how to command respect and its police also knew how to deal with such issues.

“Gandapur has crossed the line again and shown his upbringing. He spewed venom against female journalists. His wife and mother should advise him not to use such language for women. I want to tell him that the women of Punjab know how to defend themselves,” she said.

Separately, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that CM Gandapur’s abusive outburst against political opponents, journalists and women at the Sangjani rally demonstrated a sheer disregard for centuries-old Pakhtun norms and culture.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam, he said the Pakhtuns had a great tradition of according respect to mothers, sisters and daughters.

Taking a jibe at Gandapur, he said that the person, who had challenged a woman leader (Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz) was scared of terrorists and criminals in his own province.

Only people of such a short stature could stoop so low by abusing and threatening political opponents, especially women, he added.

He asked the media to adopt a resolution against the PTI at the National Press Club and assured media persons that the government would stand by them if they took any action against the PTI leaders for using abusive language.

