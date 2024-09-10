E-Paper | September 10, 2024

Asad Qaiser claims PTI MNAs being coerced to support ‘legislative package’

Amir Wasim Published September 10, 2024 Updated September 10, 2024 09:51am

ISLAMABAD: Hours before police swung into action and took into custody the top leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), senior opposition leader Asad Qaiser accused the government of using strong-arm tactics to bully its opponents into supporting what he called ‘a key legislative package’.

Speaking on a point of order on the floor of the National Assembly on Monday, Mr Qaiser said his party’s lawmakers were being “coerced” to support the government’s legislative package and asked deputy speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah to intervene.

“We have been receiving complaints from our MNAs. They are constantly receiving threats. They are being coerced to support a legislative package which the government is bringing [to the parliament],” said Mr Qaiser, who had served as the NA speaker during the Imran Khan government.

He also alleged that some opposition members were being lured with different offers.

Ex-speaker sought NA chair’s intervention ahead of ‘crackdown’ on party colleagues

Mr Qaiser, however, did not elaborate the nature of these threats, nor did he identify those approaching his party’s lawmakers. “This is a fascist attitude, condemnable and intolerable,” he added.

“This is our demand to the chair. Give a ruling to protect MNAs and stop the government from using such pressure tactics,” he said.

He also drew the attention of the chair towards the presence of a large number of police personnel outside the Parliament House, asking him to play a role to protect the members.

Later, Mr Qaiser’s fears proved true as police arrested a couple of lawmakers from outside Parliament House soon after adjournment of the session till Tuesday morning (today).

Earlier, during Question Hour, Mr Qaiser had a verbal clash with Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal over the issues of NFC award and a cut in public sector development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2024

