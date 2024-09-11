E-Paper | September 11, 2024

Aurangzeb stresses need for reforms in power sector

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published September 11, 2024 Updated September 11, 2024 07:11am

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aur­a­­­ngzeb has said that structural reforms are being undertaken in the power sector to improve its efficiency and service delivery.

During a meeting with the K-Electric delegation on Tuesday, the minister said the reforms included the reconstitution of the boa­rds of directors of Dis­cos by bringing in professionals from the private sector and reducing the number of government nom­i­nees to bring in more efficiency in the boards and improve overall service delivery.

The KE team discussed its seven-year plan that incl­udes future investme­nts in transmission and distribution with a target of additional power generation of 2,172 MW by 2030.

KE shares initiatives to reduce tariff for Karachiites

Led by KE board of dir­ectors chairman Mark Ske­lton, the delegation also discussed pending liabilities during the meeting.

The KE team was originally in Islamabad to meet Energy Minister Awais Lag­hari to discuss their issues.

A well-placed source told Dawn that the seven-year plan includes renewable energy in its generation mix, which is projected to be 1,182MW renewable to lower the cost of electricity for Karachi.

The minister reiterated the government’s resolve to ensure private sector participation in all government-owned Discos and Gencos. He mentioned the start of privatising three Discos in line with the prime minister’s vision to enable and facilitate the private sector to lead the economy.

The KE team briefed the minister regarding its plans to include renewable energy in its generation mix and other initiatives for improved service delivery to residents of Karachi.

The minister also lauded the KE investment initiatives to expand its energy and distribution operations and assured full support for its efforts to transition to renewables and produce cheaper and affordable energy through domestic resources.

As part of this vision, renewables share will acco­unt for 30pc of the overall power fleet by 2030. The customer base will grow by 30pc to 5 million by 2030, up from 3.5m. Simult­aneously, KE will cut the duration and frequency of outages by 30pc, necessitating significant additional infrastructure expenditure.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dark turn
Updated 11 Sep, 2024

Dark turn

What transpired in Islamabad should give at least the old guard within the more established political parties some pause.
Clearing the air
11 Sep, 2024

Clearing the air

THE rumour mill had been working overtime regarding a purported extension for the chief justice of the country....
Deplorable remarks
11 Sep, 2024

Deplorable remarks

PAKISTAN’s political sphere, vitiated by ever-increasing sexism, is a space where decency is in short supply....
Delayed bailout
Updated 10 Sep, 2024

Delayed bailout

Dar’s tirade against IMF will likely add to existing uncertainties around the early disbursement of fresh funds.
PTI protest
10 Sep, 2024

PTI protest

IT seems that despite the federal government’s best efforts to sabotage the event, the PTI managed to pull off a...
Superbug threat
Updated 10 Sep, 2024

Superbug threat

THE global superbug crisis — the rise of bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics — is a ticking time bomb. A...