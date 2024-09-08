PM Shehbaz declares education emergency across country on Int’l Literacy Day

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared an education emergency across the country on Sunday — which is International Literacy Day — calling on the private sector and civil organisations to join hands with the government.

“Today, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing the education agenda, striving for a more informed and sustainable nation,” the prime minister said in a message on the occasion of International Literacy Day.

International Literacy Day is observed on September 8 to remind policy-makers, practitioners, and the public of the critical importance of literacy for creating a more literate, just, peaceful, and sustainable society.

Unesco has highlighted that the lack of access to education remains a significant barrier, as three out of four children in developing countries cannot read or comprehend a basic text by the age of 10, and there are still 754 million illiterate adults globally, two-thirds of whom are women.

“For this purpose, we have declared an educational emergency across the country, launched an enrollment campaign for students, and initiated mid-day meals for children in schools,” he stated.

“Literacy is a fundamental human and constitutional right that guarantee the future of our country,” he said, going on to define literacy as not merely the ability to read and write, but rather a “gateway to empowerment, economic opportunities and active participation in society”.

To reduce the dropout rate and encourage every child to complete their education, the prime minister pointed out that the government had introduced scholarships and other incentives.

“In this rapidly emerging world, developing literacy and skills in line with technology is inevitable,” the premier stressed, adding that the government was implementing a comprehensive plan to integrate technology into the educational system and ensuring that the youth were equipped with the necessary skills to thrive in the digital economy.

He said private sector and civil society organisations were equal partners in the government’s efforts.

“By establishing effective partnerships, we can link education with employment and self-employment opportunities, creating a stronger and more inclusive workforce,” he added.

Earlier in May, PM Shehbaz had declared an education emergency and vowed to get around 26 million out-of-school children enrolled.

“Today, with iron conviction, and the support of provinces, we will handle the challenge of 26m out-of-school children. We will bring them back to school…I declare from this moment an Emergency in Education all over Pakistan…The way we did it in Punjab, we will do it in Pakistan,” the prime minister said while addressing the National Conference on Education Emergency.

“I will personally supervise the programme and meet all the chief ministers, irrespective of their political affiliations, with a vision to march in unison, expressing the hope that the provinces too would extend their support,” the PM said.

The premier said the enrollment of 26m out-of-school children and stunted growth were major challenges facing Pakistan which required huge financial resources.

Last month, PM Shehbaz said that the government had established the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund to support children from low-income families to obtain higher education.

In a meeting with Oxford Union President Israr Khan Kakar at the PM House, the prime minister said that a 20pc quota will be allocated for the youth of Balochistan under the newly established fund.

The premier lauded Kakar on winning the Oxford Union election in June, when the former became the third Pakistani and first from Balochistan to hold this prestigious position.

The Oxford Union, founded in 1823, is one of the oldest and most esteemed debating societies in the world.

PM Shehbaz expressed the hope that young people like him would continue to make Pakistan proud.