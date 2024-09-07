E-Paper | September 07, 2024

On Air Force Day, PM Shehbaz pays tribute to ‘PAF’s sacrifices, professional excellence’

APP Published September 7, 2024 Updated September 7, 2024 01:24pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday paid tribute to the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) unwavering sacrifices and professional excellence on Air Force Day, which is observed on Sept 7 — a day after the annual Defence Day.

Yesterday, the nation marked its 59th Defence Day to commemorate the sacrifices of fallen heroes of the 1965 war against India.

A change of guards was held in major centres, including the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi and Allama Iqbal’s in Lahore.

According to state-owned Radio Pakistan, “It was on this day in 1965 the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

The prime minister today commended the bravery and valour of PAF personnel, who he said that despite being outnumbered, thwarted the enemy’s malicious intentions with their courage.

“On September 7, 1965, the PAF’s Shaheens created a history of courage, bravery and courage,” the prime minister said in a message.

He made a special mention of the heroics of Muhammad Mahmood Alam, who downed five enemy aircraft within a minute.

The prime minister, in a post on his official X timeline, saluted the courageous air warriors and their families on Air Force Day.

“Pakistan takes pride in the courage, dedication, and commitment demonstrated by its Air Force.”

“Their exceptional service and prowess ensures that our skies are safe and their determination and valour contributes to a stronger Pakistan,” he said.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Furtive measures
Updated 07 Sep, 2024

Furtive measures

NEARLY seven months after its controversial conduct of the 2024 general election, the Election Commission of ...
PCB hot seat
Updated 07 Sep, 2024

PCB hot seat

MOHSIN Naqvi is facing criticism from all quarters. Pakistan’s cricket board chief, who is also the country’s...
Rapes most foul
07 Sep, 2024

Rapes most foul

UNTIL the full force of the law is applied on perpetrators, insecurity will stalk Pakistan’s girl children and...
Positive overtures
Updated 06 Sep, 2024

Positive overtures

It is hoped politicians refusing to frame Balochistan’s problems in black and white is taken as a positive overture by the province's people.
Capital poll delay
06 Sep, 2024

Capital poll delay

THE ECP has cancelled the local government elections in Islamabad for the third time subsequent to a recent ...
Perks galore
06 Sep, 2024

Perks galore

A parasitic bureaucracy still upholds colonial customs whereby a struggling citizenry and flood victims are subservient to status.