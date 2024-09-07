On Air Force Day, PM Shehbaz pays tribute to ‘PAF’s sacrifices, professional excellence’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday paid tribute to the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) unwavering sacrifices and professional excellence on Air Force Day, which is observed on Sept 7 — a day after the annual Defence Day.

Yesterday, the nation marked its 59th Defence Day to commemorate the sacrifices of fallen heroes of the 1965 war against India.

A change of guards was held in major centres, including the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi and Allama Iqbal’s in Lahore.

According to state-owned Radio Pakistan, “It was on this day in 1965 the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

The prime minister today commended the bravery and valour of PAF personnel, who he said that despite being outnumbered, thwarted the enemy’s malicious intentions with their courage.

“On September 7, 1965, the PAF’s Shaheens created a history of courage, bravery and courage,” the prime minister said in a message.

He made a special mention of the heroics of Muhammad Mahmood Alam, who downed five enemy aircraft within a minute.

The prime minister, in a post on his official X timeline, saluted the courageous air warriors and their families on Air Force Day.

“Pakistan takes pride in the courage, dedication, and commitment demonstrated by its Air Force.”

“Their exceptional service and prowess ensures that our skies are safe and their determination and valour contributes to a stronger Pakistan,” he said.