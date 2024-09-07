E-Paper | September 07, 2024

Schools closed in restive Indian state Manipur after rocket attack

AFP Published September 7, 2024 Updated September 7, 2024 03:06pm

Schools were ordered shut from Saturday in the restive Indian state of Manipur after a rocket attack by insurgents killed a civilian and wounded six others.

Fighting had broke out in the northeastern state more than a year ago between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki community.

The conflict simmered since then, splitting previously cohabitating communities along ethnic lines.

A local government notice said that all schools in the state would be closed on Saturday, when classes are usually held, to protect the “safety of the students and teachers.”

The day before, a group had fired rockets in the state’s Bishnupur district, an attack that local police attributed to “Kuki militants.”

A 78-year-old man was killed in the barrage and six people were wounded, according to police statement.

Officers responding to the attack “were fired upon by suspected Kuki militants but the police team retaliated robustly and repelled the attack”, the statement said.

Local media reports said the elderly man was killed when a rocket hit the residence of the late Mairenbam Koireng Singh, a former chief minister of Manipur.

The Indian Express newspaper, citing an unnamed security source, said that the rockets appeared to be “improvised projectiles” made using “galvanised iron pipes attached to explosives”.

Friday’s attack came days after insurgents used drones to drop explosives in what police called a “significant escalation” of violence in the state.

A 31-year-old woman was killed and six people were wounded in that incident, which police had described as an “unprecedented attack” by rebels.

Longstanding tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities revolve around competition for land and public jobs, with rights activists accusing local leaders of exacerbating ethnic divisions for political gain.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Furtive measures
Updated 07 Sep, 2024

Furtive measures

NEARLY seven months after its controversial conduct of the 2024 general election, the Election Commission of ...
PCB hot seat
Updated 07 Sep, 2024

PCB hot seat

MOHSIN Naqvi is facing criticism from all quarters. Pakistan’s cricket board chief, who is also the country’s...
Rapes most foul
07 Sep, 2024

Rapes most foul

UNTIL the full force of the law is applied on perpetrators, insecurity will stalk Pakistan’s girl children and...
Positive overtures
Updated 06 Sep, 2024

Positive overtures

It is hoped politicians refusing to frame Balochistan’s problems in black and white is taken as a positive overture by the province's people.
Capital poll delay
06 Sep, 2024

Capital poll delay

THE ECP has cancelled the local government elections in Islamabad for the third time subsequent to a recent ...
Perks galore
06 Sep, 2024

Perks galore

A parasitic bureaucracy still upholds colonial customs whereby a struggling citizenry and flood victims are subservient to status.