E-Paper | September 06, 2024

PIA official in UK quits over ‘fake certificate’

Mohammad Asghar Published September 6, 2024 Updated September 6, 2024 07:46am

RAWALPINDI: The Deputy Station Manager of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in Birmingham, Javed Iqbal Bajwa, has reportedly resigned after his intermediate certificate was found to be ‘bogus’, a source said.

Javed Bajwa is reportedly the brother of former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

PIA had initiated an inquiry into Mr Bajwa’s intermediate certificate which had been submitted as part of his employment record. Upon verification from the board, the certificate was found to be ‘fake’ after which PIA requested Mr Bajwa to resign from his post, the source said.

A spokesperson for PIA said the airlines had issued a show-cause notice to Mr Bajwa on August 30, giving him seven days to prove the authenticity of his educational document.

Mr Bajwa’s intermediate certificate bearing roll number 25703, was dec­lared ‘bogus’ by the Board of Intermediate and Sec­­ondary Education, Lahore, the notice issued to him by the administration said. The spokesperson told a TV channel that top officials had sought Mr Bajwa’s resignation.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2024

