Putin says Russia supports Kamala Harris in US presidential election

Anadolu Agency Published September 5, 2024 Updated September 5, 2024 10:13pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September 5. — AFP via Sputnik
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September 5. — AFP via Sputnik

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that after current US President Joe Biden was “removed” from the presidential race, Moscow now supports Vice President Kamala Harris, who succeeded him on the Democratic Party presidential ticket.

Speaking at an economic forum in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, Putin said Moscow “will support her”.

“Our favourite, if I may say so, was the current president, Mr Biden. He was removed from the race, but he recommended that all his supporters support Ms Harris. That’s what we’ll do, too. We will support her,” he said.

At the same time, the most important is the choice of the American people and not what Russia thinks or supports, he added. “As for the favourites, it’s not for us to determine. It’s still the choice of the American people,” he stressed.

Putin then joked that since Harris “laughs so expressively and contagiously,” it means that “she is doing well” and she will not impose more sanctions on Russia.

Despite his caveat that it is the American people who decide, Putin’s remarks drew a swift rebuke from Washington.

“Putin ought to stop talking about our elections, period. He shouldn’t be favouring anybody one way or another,” John Kirby, spokesperson for the US National Security Council, told reporters.

Kirby added that Putin “should also stop interfering” in the election, one day after the US announced charges over alleged Russian attempts to sway the November 5 polls.

In this year’s US presidential election, Biden was set to represent the Democratic Party, but on July 21, he announced his withdrawal from the race and endorsement of Harris.

Former President Donald Trump, who has had friendlier relations with Putin than either Biden or Harris, got the Republican Party presidential nod.

