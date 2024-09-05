E-Paper | September 05, 2024

Google to produce 500,000 Chromebooks in Pakistan by 2026, presents first to PM

APP Published September 5, 2024
Google Asia Pacific President Scott Beaumont presents a locally manufactured Chromebook to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday. — PID
Global tech giant Google on Thursday launched an initiative to produce half a million Chromebooks in Pakistan, marking the occasion by presenting the first device to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Google Asia Pacific (APAC) President Scott Beaumont presented the locally manufactured Chromebook to PM Shehbaz at a ceremony in Islamabad.

The prime minister, addressing the ceremony, appreciated the contribution of Google on the global level and in Pakistan as well.

He expressed the belief that the young generation was much more capable in the field of information technology and could play a key role in the country’s economic development.

PM Shehbaz said the federal and provincial governments should utilise all possible resources to ensure their education and empowerment.

The prime minister announced that the government had set a target of IT exports worth $25 billion in the next five years, adding that the target was “quite achievable”.

He asked IT experts and entrepreneurs to present a plan to help the government achieve the target besides promoting small and medium enterprises and freelancers.

PM Shehbaz also expressed the resolve to make the country’s governance system completely paperless and digitised to get rid of massive corruption in the people’s best interest.

He said the government had hired a new IT secretary in a transparent manner.

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja said Google was playing an important role in the digitisation of Pakistan under the premier’s vision.

Google Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Farhan S. Qureshi said focusing on technology would help increase economic activities in the country.

He highlighted that there were huge opportunities for freelancers in Pakistan to move forward in various fields of technology.

Information Minister Tarar and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal were also present on the occasion.

