DG ISPR addresses press conference on counterterrorism efforts, security situation

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry is addressing a press conference on counterterrorism efforts and the country’s security situation.

The press conference takes place after heightened security concerns, specifically in Balochistan following a spate of terror attacks on August 26.

Addressing a press briefing, DG Sharif said 32,173 intelligence-based operations were carried out so far in the current year, with 4,021 of them conducted in the past month where 90 “khawarij were sent to hell”.

Earlier, PTV News said “DG ISPR will give a briefing on the internal and security situation, actions taken against terrorism, and other matters”.

In the latest flare-up of violence, dozens of militants affiliated with the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) — a separatist outfit — launched numerous attacks across Balochistan last week, killing at least 50, including 14 security men.

A suicide attack also took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan on August 26, killing four and injuring 15.

Terrorist attacks across the country surged to 59 in the month of August, compared to July’s 38, according to a digital database maintained by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think-tank. The majority of the attacks occurred in KP and Balochistan.

In response to the deadly attacks, the country’s leaders have pledged their full support to the Balochistan government in combating terrorism, including financial support worth Rs5 million according to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Meanwhile, the military also sped up its counterterrorism operations in KP and Balochistan, which are the most hard-hit by militancy.

Thirty-seven terrorists were killed and 14 others suffered serious injuries in 10 days from August 20 onwards as security forces carried out an extensive operation, ISPR said previously.

In a first Corps Commanders’ Conference held since the Balochistan attacks, the military’s top brass vowed on Tuesday not to let “hard-earned successes” against terrorism go wasted.

It attributed the rise in terrorism to “inimical forces, malicious actors, subversive proxies”, and the “facilitators of external and internal adversaries”.

More to follow