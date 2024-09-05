E-Paper | September 05, 2024

Honey-trap case: Vehari police recover man from Katcha area dacoits

Our Correspondent Published September 5, 2024 Updated September 5, 2024 09:52am

BAHAWALPUR: Vehari police claimed on Wednesday to have recovered a man allegedly kidnapped through “honey tarp” by Katcha area dacoits for ransom in Tibba Sultanpur police station limits.

According to police, around three-and-a-half-month ago a gang of Katcha area dacoits “honey trapped” one Muhammad Nawaz (55), a resident of Tibba Sultanpur.

The victim was living in Lahore to seek a job.

A police official, quoting Vehari District Police Officer (DPO) Mansoor Aman, said Nawazwas recovered from Kacha area dacoits without payment of any ransom.

He said the police employed an effective strategy, besides the latest technology, to recover the victim.

The unidentified dacoits had demanded millions of rupees in ransom through mobile phone calls from the victim’s family to set him free.

INFANT RECOVERED: The virtual women police station in Vehari claimed on Wednesday to have reunited an infant girl with her mother after recovering her from the woman’s husband.

According to police, the husband and in-laws of the complainant, Nusrat Bibi, had allegedly snatched her 11-month-old daughter and dislodged her from the house after subjecting her to torture.

The mother, in a her complaint, in the form of a video post, informed the virtual women’s police station in Vehari about her plight.

Acting on the complaint, police recovered the infant and handed her over to her mother.

A case was registered against the woman’s husband and his parents.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2024

