Karsaz accident footage sent to Punjab for forensic analysis

KARACHI: A CCTV (close circuit television) footage of the Karsaz accident case was to Punjab for forensic analysis, the investigating officer (IO) of the case informed a sessions court on Monday.

Suspect Natasha Danish has been booked and arrested for recklessly driving her Toyota Land Cruiser and killing Imran Arif, 60, and his daughter Amna, 22, and wounding three others in an accident on Aug 19.

On Monday, the IO appeared before Judicial Magistrate (East) Muhammad Raza Ansari while the suspect, Natasha, appeared in the court through a video link from the Central Prison for Women, Karachi.

Earlier in the day, the court allowed an application under Section 540 of the CrPC, moved by the defence counsel seeking a one-day exemption from the suspect’s in-person appearance in the court. Deputy District Prosecutor (East) Muhammad Younus told Dawn that the exemption might have been granted due to “security concerns”.

IO says UK High Commission approached to verify suspect’s driving licence

During the hearing, the IO informed the court that Section 100 (driving while under the influence of drink or drugs) of the Provincial Motor Vehicles Ordinance, 1965 had been included in the FIR.

He further stated that the CCTV footage of the incident had been sent to Punjab for forensic analysis.

Officials said that the footage was sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency as per routine practice of the Sindh police due to the lack of sophisticated equipment in the provincial labs.

Additionally, a letter has been written to the UK High Commission to verify Natasha’s UK driving license.

The IO also mentioned that letters had been sent to the concerned union council of the area and the traffic DIG regarding the damage to public property and their responses were still awaited.

When the court inquired about the condition of the injured persons, including Abdul Salam in the incident, the IO informed the court that their condition had improved and provided details about the injuries they sustained.

The IO requested the court for 14 more days to submit the interim challan, stating that the responses to the letters were pending.

After hearing the IO, the court granted three days and directed him to submit the interim challan by Sept 5.

Another suspect held, remanded in rape case

A judicial magistrate on Monday remanded another suspect into police custody in a case of alleged gang rape and murder of a minor girl.

The suspect was arrested in wounded condition after an ‘encounter,’ the police claimed.

South-DIG Syed Asad Raza told Dawn the suspect was involved in the recent rape-cum-murder of a 12-year-old girl whose body stuffed in a gunny bag was recovered from a garbage dump near Lucky Star in Saddar.

On Monday, investigation officer (IO) Shama, brought the suspect before Judicial Magistrate (South) Zahid Ali, seeking his 14-day physical custody for further interrogation.

The IO informed the court that the police arrested the suspect during an intelligence-based operation, adding that during interrogation, the suspect confessed that he had strangled the girl with a piece of cloth.

After hearing the IO, the court remanded the suspect into police custody for one day and directed the IO to produce him on Tuesday (today).

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2024