Sessions court allows investigating officer to grill Karsaz accident suspect in drug case

KARACHI: A sessions court on Saturday allowed the police to grill the Karsaz accident suspect in prison in a case pertaining to alleged drug use.

Natasha Danish has been arrested and sent to women prison on judicial remand for recklessly driving her SUV that ran over and killed 60-year-old Imran Arif and his 22-year-old daughter Amna in an accident near Karsaz on August 19.

On Saturday, Sub-Inspector Shakir Rind, the investigating officer of the case, filed an application before a judicial magistrate (East) seeking permission to arrest and interrogate the suspect in a new FIR lodged under Section 11 (drinking liable to tazir) of the Prohibition (Enforcement of Hadd) Order, 1979.

In his order, Judicial Magistrate Javed Ali Korejo stated that medico-legal officer Dr Zainab Irshad had issued final medico-legal certificate (MLC) and opined that it had been confirmed that the suspect was under the influence of methamphetamine, commonly called ‘ice’, at the time of incident.

Therefore, on the basis of such a report, a new FIR was lodged against the suspect at the Bahadurabad police station and since it was a cognizable offence, the IO was fully empowered to arrest the nominated suspect, who is already in judicial custody, after adopting all legal formalities as per law in prison, it added.

“Accordingly, the Senior Superintendent of Central Women Prison is directed to facilitate the investigating officer SIP Muhammad Shakir Rind as per rules in order to arrest and interrogate the accused Ms. Natasha wife of Danish Iqbal inside the jail,” the order concluded.

Earlier in the day, the police registered the new FIR.

Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed on Saturday told Dawn that “chemical analysis report is positive for methamphetamine (ice).”

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2024