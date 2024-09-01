E-Paper | September 01, 2024

Sessions court allows investigating officer to grill Karsaz accident suspect in drug case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 1, 2024 Updated September 1, 2024 10:34am

KARACHI: A sessions court on Saturday allowed the police to grill the Karsaz accident suspect in prison in a case pertaining to alleged drug use.

Natasha Danish has been arrested and sent to women prison on judicial remand for recklessly driving her SUV that ran over and killed 60-year-old Imran Arif and his 22-year-old daughter Amna in an accident near Karsaz on August 19.

On Saturday, Sub-Inspector Shakir Rind, the investigating officer of the case, filed an application before a judicial magistrate (East) seeking permission to arrest and interrogate the suspect in a new FIR lodged under Section 11 (drinking liable to tazir) of the Prohibition (Enforcement of Hadd) Order, 1979.

In his order, Judicial Magistrate Javed Ali Korejo stated that medico-legal officer Dr Zainab Irshad had issued final medico-legal certificate (MLC) and opined that it had been confirmed that the suspect was under the influence of methamphetamine, commonly called ‘ice’, at the time of incident.

Therefore, on the basis of such a report, a new FIR was lodged against the suspect at the Bahadurabad police station and since it was a cognizable offence, the IO was fully empowered to arrest the nominated suspect, who is already in judicial custody, after adopting all legal formalities as per law in prison, it added.

“Accordingly, the Senior Superintendent of Central Women Prison is directed to facilitate the investigating officer SIP Muhammad Shakir Rind as per rules in order to arrest and interrogate the accused Ms. Natasha wife of Danish Iqbal inside the jail,” the order concluded.

Earlier in the day, the police registered the new FIR.

Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed on Saturday told Dawn that “chemical analysis report is positive for methamphetamine (ice).”

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Perilous passages out of Pakistan

Perilous passages out of Pakistan

It is estimated that between 80,000 to 100,000 Pakistanis try to escape the country in search for better economic opportunities abroad each year.

Opinion

Editorial

In demand
Updated 01 Sep, 2024

In demand

It is hoped that JUI-F will not become part of any scheme to amend the Constitution till the question of reserved seats is resolved by the Supreme Court.
Economic pessimism
01 Sep, 2024

Economic pessimism

A RECENT survey reckons that widespread pessimism and gloom prevail among Pakistanis, as economic hardships continue...
Malnutrition epidemic
01 Sep, 2024

Malnutrition epidemic

MALNUTRITION has been a primary factor in Pakistan’s disease burden for many years. Recently, the Women’s...
PM in Balochistan
Updated 31 Aug, 2024

PM in Balochistan

There must be genuine political engagement with Balochistan’s people, and the democratic process should be allowed to evolve without "management".
Invite to Modi
Updated 31 Aug, 2024

Invite to Modi

The ball is, for now, in Modi’s court. Perhaps it is time for him to try something different than demonising Pakistan for his constituencies.
Parallel force?
31 Aug, 2024

Parallel force?

THE proposed creation of a new parallel, uniformed, and armed force in Punjab with vast powers to intrude into the...