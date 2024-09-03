‘Role model’ Kimmich to take over as Germany captain

BERLIN: Germany men’s football coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Monday he had tapped Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich to take over as national team captain.

Kimmich was a “role model for the whole group”, Nagelsmann said at a press conference ahead of Germany’s Nations League fixture against Hungary in Duesseldorf on Saturday.

“He always gives his all, he always wants to train — sometimes too much — he is never tired, he always wants to win,” Nagelsmann said.

Kimmich, 29, was “number one” in a player leadership group alongside Real Madrid defender Antonio Ruediger and Arsenal striker Kai Havertz, Nagelsmann said.

All three had a “good connection” with the rest of the squad, the coach added.

Kimmich takes over from Ilkay Gundogan, who captained Germany at Euro 2024 on home soil before retiring from international football in August.

Kimmich has served as vice-captain of Germany since September 2023, having been promoted to the role behind Gundogan by former coach Hansi Flick, and is one of the country’s most experienced players.

The midfielder will be tasked with leading a new generation of German footballers, with Gundogan as well as 2014 World Cup winners Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer all retiring from international duty in recent weeks.

Starting his career in the Stuttgart youth system alongside national team colleagues Serge Gnabry and Timo Werner, Kimmich moved to RB Leipzig in 2013, before joining Bayern in 2015.

He has gone on to play 91 games for Germany since making his debut in 2016, scoring six goals.

The 29-year-old has long desired a move to midfield, both for Bayern and for Germany, but has often been deployed as a right back, having played in the position for the duration of Euro 2024.

Kimmich has drawn comparisons with former Bayern defender Philipp Lahm, who played his entire career with the Bavarian side and captained Germany to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

After their game against Hungary, Germany travel to Amsterdam to take on the Netherlands on Sept 10.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2024