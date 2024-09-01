PTI postpones Lahore jalsa to focus on Islamabad power show

LAHORE: Embattling scathing criticism for not being able to hold the much-hyped mass political public gathering, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has shifted its Lahore public meeting from Sept 15 to 22.

PTI Punjab general secretary Ham­mad Azhar on Saturday announced that the party had submitted an application afresh for a public meeting at Minar-i-Pakistan ground (Iqbal Park) for Sept 22.

PTI secretary-general Omar Ayub Khan wrote a three-page application to the Lahore deputy commissioner seeking an NOC to hold a ‘mass political gathering’ at the Minar-i-Pakistan ground (Iqbal Park) on Sept 15.

Since the PTI had abruptly cancelled its Aug 22 “Islamabad Jalsa” amid varying views of the party leaders on the postponement, the party has been facing strong criticism for not being able to mobilise enough public for its public meetings.

Stating that a fresh application has been filed for Sept 22 public meeting in Lahore, Hammad Azhar tweeted the party would focus more on Sept 8 Islamabad jalsa.

He stated the party would organise a major “religious event” on 12th Rabiul Awal.

On the other hand, leaders of the ruling PML-N criticised the PTI leadership for not being able to organise a public meeting for a second consecutive time. Some of their senior leaders had publicly said the PTI might have to complete its hat-trick by postponing the upcoming Sept 8 Islamabad jalsa.

