PTI vows Islamabad rally despite NOC withdrawal, Section 144 in Punjab

The PTI vowed on Wednesday to go ahead with its August 22 rally in the federal capital despite the withdrawal of its no-objection certificate (NOC) and the imposition of Section 144 in Punjab against all kinds of “political assemblies”.

For the past several months, the PTI has been trying to get permission to hold a public meeting in Islamabad, without any success. In March, after receiving no response from the district administration despite multiple attempts, the PTI had approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek permission to hold a public meeting in the federal capital.

However, the district administration did not allow the party to hold the meeting. Later, the administration allowed PTI to hold a meeting on 27th Ramazan, a date the party refused to accept claiming that workers would be busy in mosques. The party had subsequently said that its power show would be held in Islamabad’s Tarnol on Thursday but also expressed concern that the district administration once again might not allow the party to hold a public meeting in the federal capital.

Today, an order issued by Islamabad Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa said it was immediately suspending the NOC issued on July 31 by the deputy commissioner.

According to a copy of the notification issued today suspending the NOC, the party was disallowed to carry out a rally due to the lack of available resources and the restrictions posed by the current law and order situation in Islamabad, adding that it would be difficult for the police to manage the security needs due to multiple events occurring simultaneously in the capital.

It said it was unsafe to issue an NOC for the PTI rally given the current situation.

“The agencies referred to the past conduct and track record of PTI which indicates a severe law and order situation might arise,” the order said.

Separately, the Punjab Home Department imposed Section 144 across the province in light of “the prevailing law and order situation and security threats”.

According to a notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, there were sufficient grounds to proceed under Section 144 as an “immediate prevention and speedy remedy to prevent disturbance of public peace, safety of lives and property of public”.

It prohibited, gatherings, sits-in, rallies, demonstrations, protests and similar activities across Punjab with effect from Thursday to Saturday.

“The ban has been implemented in view of the threat of terrorism and to protect human lives and property. The administration throughout Punjab will ensure the implementation of the decree,” the department said.

The Punjab Police says Section 144 empowers authorities to issue orders in the public interest that may place a ban on an activity for a specific period of time.

Meanwhile, various officials from the PTI vowed to hold the rally at all costs.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub invited the public to the “peaceful” rally set for 4pm, saying the parties of the Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan coalition would also participate in it.

Ayub said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur would lead the rally.

Ayub said the chief commissioner had confirmed to him that the NOC would not be revoked and agreed with the site proposed by the party. He added that the PTI had tried to meet the deputy commissioner but was unsuccessful.

“It is very unprofessional for a deputy commissioner to be incommunicado the whole day,” Ayub said.

CM Gandapur assailed the “fascist and illegal” move to suspend the NOC. “I am giving a clear message that the people of KP have to reach by 3pm and I will lead you from Swabi interchange. We will hold the rally in any case,” he added.

PTI MNA Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said the party had already received the NOC for the Tarnol rally and it could not be suddenly revoked.

PTI’s Islamabad president Amir Mughal said that the party would carry out the rally as per schedule and added: “The administration has cancelled the NOC but we have not cancelled the rally.”

Mughal invited the people, especially the youth, to come out tomorrow for their protest. He said that it was the legal right of individuals to voice their protest for Imran’s freedom and to be rid of the government.

Recently reunited PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat also said that the rally would take place in any case, adding that if the administration resorted to violence, PTI wprkers would not bow down.

“All workers in Islamabad and Rawalpindi are directed to avoid arrests and go underground by tomorrow morning,” Marwat said in a post on X, adding that the timing to gather for the rally tomorrow would be communicated by the party.

“All Pakistanis should be witness to tomorrow’s situation and if there is violence, Shehbaz Sharif, Mohsin Naqvi, IG (inspector general of police) Islamabad and chief commissioner will be responsible,” he said.

“If the situation worsens, PML-N will be responsible,” Marwat added.