Islamabad rally cancelled to avert May 9-like violence, claims Imran

ISLAMABAD: PTI’s much hyped Aug 22 rally in Islamabad was cancelled to avoid May 9-like violence, former premier Imran Khan said on Friday and declared that the power show would now be held on Sept 8.

Talking to media persons after hearing in the GBP190 million corruption case at the accountability court inside the Adiala jail, Mr Khan explained the reason behind his early morning meeting with Azam Khan Swati on Aug 22.

He said that during the meeting Mr Swati informed him about the protests planned by other political and religious parties in Islamabad the same day.

In reply to a question whether Mr Swati had acted as a messenger between him and some government functionaries, the PTI leader called the government a product of Form-47 with which he would not negotiate.

Defends call for Faiz’s open trial; alleges govt will ignore seniority rule if CJP doesn’t get extension; warns against hurdles to Sept 8 rally

Mr Khan said whenever the government thought he was in contact with the establishment it started raising the bogey of the May 9 episode.

He said that in order to avoid chaos the Aug 22 jalsa had been postponed, because there was a possibility of a May 9-like incident. He pointed out that PTI had been demanding a judicial probe into the violence.

However, he said, the party would bring rallies to Islamabad on Sept 8 and “I have told the party leaders not to tolerate any hurdle in the way of holding a power show”.

He described the cancellation of the no-objection certificate issued to PTI for holding the rally as a question mark on the credibility of judiciary, wondering how could the district administration cancel the NOC issued with the permission of the court.

Mr Khan said he had also instructed the party leaders to hold a meeting and decide a date for protest over the delay by the Supreme Court in issuing the detailed judgement in reserved seats case.

In response to criticism of his demand for open trial of former ISI chief Faiz Hameed, the ex-PM said that being the head of country’s largest political party he could seek open proceedings of the military court as the allegation is very serious that he had hatched the conspiracy with ex-spymaster for the May 9 violence.

He insisted that it is neither an internal issue of the military nor falls within the ambit of the Official Secrets Act, adding that the open trial would be beneficial for the country. He said if the recommendations of the Hamoodur Rehman Commission were implemented, there would have been no martial law afterwards.

Mr Khan alleged that Nawaz Sharif is ready to fly back to London. The PTI chief claimed that the government is working on the extension of incumbent Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, adding that in case they failed to do so then they would manipulate to elevate the person of their choice by bypassing the seniority rule.

Published in Dawn, August 24th, 2024