PM Shehbaz courts Fazl amid simmering political tensions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at the latter’s residence.—Online

ISLAMABAD: As tensions rise between the government and the main opposition party, PTI, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to garner his support, urging him not to participate in any agitation campaign against the government.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz assured Mr Rehman that all his grievances would be addressed. This meeting followed a visit by President Asif Ali Zardari and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to the JUI-F chief’s residence earlier in the week.

Similarly, a delegation of PTI leaders, including the party’s incumbent chairman, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Asad Qaiser, Shibli Faraz, and Raoof Hasan, also met with Maulana Fazlur Rehman a few days ago. After the meeting, PTI leader Zain Qureshi told ARY News that Mr Rehman had requested two Senate seats from PTI.

The meetings at Mr Rehman’s residence took place amid PTI’s call to stage a public meeting in the federal capital on Sept 8 and the current spate of terrorism in Balochistan, where JUI-F has its significant influence.

Urges him not to participate in any agitation against government

The meetings also came ahead of the upcoming sessions of both houses of parliament, fuelling speculations that the coalition government intends to table some key legislation.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr Rehman warmly welcomed the prime minister, who in turn expressed best wishes for the JUI-F chief. During the meeting, the two sides discussed the overall political situation of the country.

PM Shehbaz was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.

Meanwhile, a source said the premier urged the JUI-F chief to stay away of any agitation campaign of the PTI, which was planning to hold another public meeting in Islamabad on Sept 8. Earlier, the PTI abruptly cancelled its public meeting scheduled for Aug 22, the very day it was to be held in Islamabad.

When contacted, Information Minister Tarar said the meeting was held in a cordial manner and the country’s overall situation was discussed. Responding to a question, he said PM Shehbaz neither asked Mr Rehman to soften his stance against the government nor to join it.

Following the meeting, JUI-F issued a press release stating that the prime minister and Maulana Fazlur Rehman discussed the political situation in the country.

Earlier on Saturday, President Zardari visited Mr Rehman’s residence. Known for his political manoeuvring during critical times, President Zardari met the JUI-F chief a day after Maulana Fazl reportedly agreed with the opposition PTI to develop a joint strategy to give tough time to the government in parliament. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi accompanied President Zardari during the meeting, which was also attended by some of Mr Rehman’s close confidants.

Political experts consider the meeting to be a significant move, linking it with the upcoming National Assembly and Senate sessions. Some political observers believe that the president might have tried to prevent the Maulana from announcing any agitation against the government and might have made some “offers” to him in return.

Meanwhile, the electronic media ran speculative reports that the government was planning to bring some important legislation. There were also rumours that the government was planning to extend the tenure of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who is set to retire in October.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2024