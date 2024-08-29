E-Paper | August 29, 2024

Pakistan invites India’s Modi to SCO meeting in Islamabad

Abdullah Momand Published August 29, 2024 Updated August 29, 2024 01:32pm
Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch during the weekly press briefing on 29th August, 2024 — DawnNewsTv
Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch during the weekly press briefing on 29th August, 2024 — DawnNewsTv

The Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Thursday said that Pakistan had invited the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting being held in Islamabad.

Pakistan is set to host the SCO heads of government meeting on October 15 -16. The event will be preceded by a ministerial meeting and several rounds of senior officials’ meetings focused on financial, economic, socio-cultural, and humanitarian cooperation among the SCO member states.

During a weekly press briefing, the Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed the country had sent invitations to the heads of countries to participate in the meeting.

“An invitation has also been sent to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi,” she said, adding that some countries had already confirmed their participation in the meeting.

“It will be informed in due course which country has confirmed,” she added.

When asked about ties with India, the spokesperson said, “Pakistan does not have direct bilateral trade with India.”

Moreover, the spokesperson said that Pakistan’s foreign secretary was at the 50th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) being held in Cameroon’s Yaoundé from August 29 to 30.

“The foreign secretary will present Pakistan’s perspective on Gaza and Jammu and Kashmir there,” she said, adding that he will also discuss “terrorism and other global issues” during the session.

Baloch added that “Pakistan strongly condemned Israel’s bombing of a historic mosque in Khan Younis”.

In May last year, then-foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited India to attend the two-day meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Orga­ni­sation’s (SCO) Cou­ncil of Foreign Ministers.

He was the first Pakistani foreign minister to visit India in almost 12 years.

At a Senate panel later that month, Bhutto-Zardari called it a “productive and positive decision” to participate in the event.

“As far as the Kashmir issue, bilateral issues between Pakistan and India, and the responsibilities of multilateralism are concerned, my conclusion after the trip is that it is a productive and positive decision to participate in the event,” he said.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Delayed approval
29 Aug, 2024

Delayed approval

Much of the worry over the loan stems from a lack of transparency regarding the cause of delay rather than the delay itself.
Traders’ strike
29 Aug, 2024

Traders’ strike

BARELY two months into the new fiscal year, the pressure groups have become active. On Wednesday, traders and...
‘Digital inclusion’
29 Aug, 2024

‘Digital inclusion’

PAKISTAN can be an odd place. Here, high functionaries of the state can — with a straight face — hold forth on...
A new vision
Updated 28 Aug, 2024

A new vision

Correcting course would require engagement with Balochistan’s genuine representatives, who are often crowded out by political ‘influentials’.
Wise observation
28 Aug, 2024

Wise observation

ENERGY Minister Awais Leghari has correctly underlined the nation’s poor economic conditions as a major reason for...
Afghan morality law
28 Aug, 2024

Afghan morality law

SOON after celebrating three years in power, the Afghan Taliban have further toughened social suppression. Their...