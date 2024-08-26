E-Paper | August 26, 2024

Punjab govt reshuffles senior officials in prison department

Mohammad Asghar Published August 26, 2024 Updated August 26, 2024 11:20am

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab government has reshuffled seven senior officials in the prison department, including an additional superintendent and two deputy superintendents of the Central Jail, Rawalpindi, also known as Adiala Jail, the highly sensitive facility where PTI founder Imran Khan is imprisoned.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, Aftab Ahmed (BS-17), the additional superintendent at Adiala Rawalpindi, has been transferred and posted as security officer (male) at the Punjab Prisons Staff Training College in Sahi­wal against the vacant post.

Mr Ahmed had previously taken over the duties of former deputy superi­ntendent Muhammad Akram at Adiala Jail after Mr Akram was transferred to the Prison Directorate in Lahore.

Mr Akram was recently taken into custody by law enforcement authorities on charges of facilitating the PTI founder in jail.

Additional superintendent, two deputies at Adiala Jail among those transferred

In his former role, Mr Ahmed was responsible for overseeing the transfer of the PTI founder to and from his barrack.

Similarly, Mazhar Iqbal Aslam (BS-17), deputy superintendent (executive) at Central Jail, Rawalpindi, has been transferred and posted as deputy superintendent (education) at the Regional Office in Dera Ghazi Khan, against a vacant post. Asghar Ali (BS-16),

deputy superintendent (high-security barrack) at Central Jail, Faisalabad, has been transferred and posted as deputy superintendent (judicial) at District Jail, Faisalabad.

Samra Jabeen (BS-16), deputy superintendent at Central Jail, Rawalpindi, has been posted as deputy superintendent (education) at Regional Office Bahawalpur.

Anees Rana (BS-16), deputy superintendent (education) at Regional Office Lahore, has been posted as deputy superintendent (executive) of District Jail Okara.

Shahid Mehmood (BS-17), deputy superintendent (development) at Central Jail, Gujranwala, has been posted as deputy superintendent (executive) at Central Jail, Gujranwala.

Asif Murtaza (BS-17), deputy superintendent (executive) at District Jail, Toba Tek Singh, has been posted as deputy superintendent (development) at District Jail, Sialkot.

Published in Dawn, August 26th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Abandoned farmers
26 Aug, 2024

Abandoned farmers

THE consequences of Pakistan’s lackadaisical approach to climate change have become painfully evident. This year,...
Delayed funds
Updated 26 Aug, 2024

Delayed funds

Of late, though, China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE appear a bit hesitant to lend a helping hand as promptly.
Missing freedoms
26 Aug, 2024

Missing freedoms

THE global community has shone a harsh light on the fraying social contract between Pakistan’s people and state, ...
Utility Stores concern
Updated 25 Aug, 2024

Utility Stores concern

A workable plan is required that details how the interests of consumers will be protected while the state disassociates itself from the USC.
Education crisis
25 Aug, 2024

Education crisis

A REPORT issued by the Planning Commission paints a sorry picture of the structural inadequacies inherent in...
Returning to competition
25 Aug, 2024

Returning to competition

EVERYONE seems to want a piece of Pakistan’s first individual Olympic gold medallist. Since returning from Paris,...