Punjab govt reshuffles senior officials in prison department

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab government has reshuffled seven senior officials in the prison department, including an additional superintendent and two deputy superintendents of the Central Jail, Rawalpindi, also known as Adiala Jail, the highly sensitive facility where PTI founder Imran Khan is imprisoned.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department, Aftab Ahmed (BS-17), the additional superintendent at Adiala Rawalpindi, has been transferred and posted as security officer (male) at the Punjab Prisons Staff Training College in Sahi­wal against the vacant post.

Mr Ahmed had previously taken over the duties of former deputy superi­ntendent Muhammad Akram at Adiala Jail after Mr Akram was transferred to the Prison Directorate in Lahore.

Mr Akram was recently taken into custody by law enforcement authorities on charges of facilitating the PTI founder in jail.

Additional superintendent, two deputies at Adiala Jail among those transferred

In his former role, Mr Ahmed was responsible for overseeing the transfer of the PTI founder to and from his barrack.

Similarly, Mazhar Iqbal Aslam (BS-17), deputy superintendent (executive) at Central Jail, Rawalpindi, has been transferred and posted as deputy superintendent (education) at the Regional Office in Dera Ghazi Khan, against a vacant post. Asghar Ali (BS-16),

deputy superintendent (high-security barrack) at Central Jail, Faisalabad, has been transferred and posted as deputy superintendent (judicial) at District Jail, Faisalabad.

Samra Jabeen (BS-16), deputy superintendent at Central Jail, Rawalpindi, has been posted as deputy superintendent (education) at Regional Office Bahawalpur.

Anees Rana (BS-16), deputy superintendent (education) at Regional Office Lahore, has been posted as deputy superintendent (executive) of District Jail Okara.

Shahid Mehmood (BS-17), deputy superintendent (development) at Central Jail, Gujranwala, has been posted as deputy superintendent (executive) at Central Jail, Gujranwala.

Asif Murtaza (BS-17), deputy superintendent (executive) at District Jail, Toba Tek Singh, has been posted as deputy superintendent (development) at District Jail, Sialkot.

Published in Dawn, August 26th, 2024