25 dead as bus from Rawalpindi to AJK’s Pallandri plunges into ditch: officials

Twenty-five passengers were killed on Sunday when a coaster travelling from Rawalpindi to Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Pallandri plunged into a ravine near Kahuta, a district official said.

“The accident was caused due to the coaster’s failed brakes,” Rescue 1122 Punjab official Usman Gujjar said. “The tragic accident occurred near Garrari Bridge on Azad Pattan Road in Kahuta.”

The road is located 24 kilometres from the tehsil headquarters and just 7km from the AJK border.

Initially, the rescue official had confirmed that the bodies of 24 victims, including 20 men, four women, and a child, had been taken to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital.

Meanwhile, the body of one of the deceased — identified as Fareed Muhammad Kareem — was shifted directly to Pallandri, according to the medical superintendent of the THQ hospital, Dr Samina Khan Bhatty.

Dr Bhatty told Dawn.com that 23 bodies have been handed over to their loved ones, while one body is still lying in the hospital.

Thoughts and prayers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident, according to Radio Pakistan.

In a statement, he prayed “for the high ranks of the departed souls and patience for their families”.

The premier also directed “authorities to provide immediate medical aid to the injured”.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his sympathies and sent condolences to the bereaved families.

He also emphasised on the need to “speed up relief activities”, per a statement shared by his party, PPP, on X.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also expressed “heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased”, while Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that she felt “deeply saddened by the loss of lives”.

“May Allah exalt the ranks of those who died in this tragedy and grant patience to their loved ones,” she said on X.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also regretted the accident.

“I express my heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the families of those who died in the accident”, Ayaz Sadiq said on X.

“The authorities should ensure the provision of immediate medical aid to the injured persons in the accident.”