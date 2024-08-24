E-Paper | August 24, 2024

Power minister wants provinces to take lead in giving subsidy

Monitoring Desk Published August 24, 2024 Updated August 24, 2024 09:34am
The Punjab chief minister has recently announced a Rs14 per unit subsidy for users consuming between 201 and 500 units per month.—APP/file
The Punjab chief minister has recently announced a Rs14 per unit subsidy for users consuming between 201 and 500 units per month.—APP/file

Days after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif promised a “significant cut” in electricity prices “soon”, the power minister on Friday said giving any timeline about the relief’s implementation would be “premature”.

In his speech on Independence Day, PM Shehbaz said electricity bills were people’s biggest concern, and his government would announce a significant cut in electricity tariffs in the “next few days”.

During an interview with the Voice of America’s Urdu service, Minister for Power Awais Laghari was asked when the tariffs, as announced by the PM, would be reduced. In his reply, Mr Leghari refused to give specifics and instead asked the provincial governments to come forward and announce a Punjab-like power subsidy.

“We do want to offer relief [to power consumers],” he said, adding that work is still ongoing on “when we would offer [the relief] and how would we do that”.

“I don’t want to share anything prematurely.”

Even though Mr Leghari’s fresh remarks dashed the hopes of people expecting a swift relief, he tried to keep up the spirits by suggesting the provincial governments take the lead in this regard.

He said provinces should take this initiative and provide relief to people, as the Punjab government has done to protect people from high electricity bills.

“Punjab has recently given relief to its people consuming [between 200 to] 500 units,” he said.

“It’s a huge relief which would make a significant difference. So if other provincial governments show some courage and I think they should do that, they would be offering a good relief against not a very huge amount.”

The minister said the Sindh government could offer similar relief to the consumers in Karachi for just Rs7 billion and in the rest of the province for Rs3bn.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the minister said, a power subsidy programme would only cost Rs8bn.

Published in Dawn, August 24th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Katcha ambush
Updated 24 Aug, 2024

Katcha ambush

The state must go after all violent elements instead of crushing ‘digital terrorists’ and other straw men.
Cancelled rally
24 Aug, 2024

Cancelled rally

If a political jalsa can be negotiated over, then why not Pakistan’s future as well? They owe it to the people.
Promising connectivity
24 Aug, 2024

Promising connectivity

Once it becomes operational, the Buna-Raast project will significantly enhance inward payment flows from Arab countries to Pakistan.
Who to believe?
Updated 23 Aug, 2024

Who to believe?

Even established experts seem to be in the dark about what the authorities seek to achieve and at what cost.
Attock van attack
23 Aug, 2024

Attock van attack

A FULL investigation is in order to identify and punish the culprits involved in Thursday’s ghastly attack...
Climate and trade
23 Aug, 2024

Climate and trade

CLIMATE change is affecting us all, across the planet. Record-breaking sea and surface temperatures, and associated...