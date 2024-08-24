E-Paper | August 24, 2024

Bodies of 28 pilgrims killed in Iran bus crash brought home to Pakistan

Tahir Siddiqui Published August 24, 2024 Updated August 24, 2024 10:13am
Government officials offer funeral prayers for the victims of bus accident who were killed when they were travelling to Iraq via Iran, after bodies arrived at the Pakistan’s air base in Jacobabad, Sindh on Aug 23, 2024. — AFP
Government officials offer funeral prayers for the victims of bus accident who were killed when they were travelling to Iraq via Iran, after bodies arrived at the Pakistan’s air base in Jacobabad, Sindh on Aug 23, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: Bodies of 28 pilgrims, who died in a traffic accident in Iran on their way to Iraq, were brought to the country via a special flight on Friday night.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has announced Rs5 million each as compensation for legal heirs of the deceased persons and Rs1m for injured victims of the Iran accident.

According to an official handout, the bodies of 28 pilgrims, who were killed earlier this week in a bus crash in Iran, and 15 of the 25 injured persons who were discharged from the hospitals, were repatriated to Pakistan.

Sukkur Mayor Arsalan Islam Shaikh told Dawn that a special C-130 aircraft brought the bodies at Shahbaz Airport in Jacobaabad.

Mr Shaikh, who is also the provincial government’s spokesperson, said that among the dead, 10 belonged to Larkana, three each hailed from Kamber-Shshdadkot and Karachi, six Kashmore, four Khairpur and one each from Dadu and Jamshoro.

Among the 25 wounded, eight belonged to Larkana, five Kamber-Shahdadkot, four Khairpur, three Dadu and one each from Naushahro Feroze, Shikarpur, Karachi, Sehwan and Jhal Magsi (Balochistan), he added.

The mayor said that the provincial government had made arrangements for the convenience of the bereaved families and over 40 Rescue 1122 ambulances were present at Jacobabad Airport.

He said that injured pilgrims would be moved to hospitals in their respective districts and the severely injured individuals would be transported to Karachi via air ambulance, which had also reached at Shahbaz Airport.

Earlier, funeral prayers for the 28 pilgrims were offered at Yazd Airport before their remains were flown to home, according to APP.

The funeral was attended by a representative of the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatullah Naseri, Yazd Governor Mehran Fatemi, Deputy Governor Abdul Husseni, Pakistan Ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tipu, and embassy officers.

Published in Dawn, August 24th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Katcha ambush
Updated 24 Aug, 2024

Katcha ambush

The state must go after all violent elements instead of crushing ‘digital terrorists’ and other straw men.
Cancelled rally
24 Aug, 2024

Cancelled rally

If a political jalsa can be negotiated over, then why not Pakistan’s future as well? They owe it to the people.
Promising connectivity
24 Aug, 2024

Promising connectivity

Once it becomes operational, the Buna-Raast project will significantly enhance inward payment flows from Arab countries to Pakistan.
Who to believe?
Updated 23 Aug, 2024

Who to believe?

Even established experts seem to be in the dark about what the authorities seek to achieve and at what cost.
Attock van attack
23 Aug, 2024

Attock van attack

A FULL investigation is in order to identify and punish the culprits involved in Thursday’s ghastly attack...
Climate and trade
23 Aug, 2024

Climate and trade

CLIMATE change is affecting us all, across the planet. Record-breaking sea and surface temperatures, and associated...