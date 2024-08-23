Democratic VP pick Walz accepts nomination

Democratic vice president nominee Tim Walz acknowledges applause at the party convention in Chicago.—Reuters

CHICAGO: Tim Walz formally accepted his nomination to be the Democratic Party’s vice presidential candidate in a keynote address on Wednesday, professing his love for his country.

“It’s the honor of my life to accept your nomination for vice president of the United States. What all we’re all here tonight for one beautiful, simple reason. We love this country,” Walz told the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The relatively unknown Minnesota governor brings an earthy, Midwestern vibe to Harris’s surging campaign against Donald Trump that was expected to be central to his speech at Chicago’s United Centre.

Taking the stage ahead of Harris’s big night, the former teacher and National Guard soldier Walz began outlining his life story in a speech that was expected to focus on safeguarding Americans’ freedoms and building for the future.

A highlight of the undercard was former president Bill Clinton, who delighted the crowd with his 12th appearance at the Democratic convention and said Harris had “knocked it out of the park” by picking Walz as her running mate. “Two leaders with all-American but still improbable life stories — it could only happen here,” Clinton said. “If you vote for this team, if you can get them elected, and let them bring in this breath of fresh air, you will be proud of it for the rest of your life.” In a moment that brought the audience to its feet, former students marched onstage to introduce Walz — a football coach in his teaching days — for the biggest speech of his political career, after a musical interlude by Grammy Award-winning musician John Legend.

A rousing rendition of “Higher Ground” by Stevie Wonder warmed up the crowd for the main event, alongside turns from comic actors Mindy Kaling and Keenan Thompson.

In Illinois, the convention has seen intense enthusiasm, buoyed by Walz’s appearances at sideline events, where he has been mobbed by supporters seeking selfies and chanting, “Tim! Tim! Tim!” He has made a name for himself as an able communicator and is credited with coming up with one of the sharpest attack lines on Trump and his running mate J D Vance, whom he labeled “weird.” As a folksy, white Midwesterner, Walz balances Harris’s California background and barrier-breaking status as the first Black woman nominee.

The 60-year-old will speak of his upbringing in small-town Nebraska, where he worked on the family farm, and describe his military service, his experiences as a teacher and his record in politics.

The chemistry between 59-year-old Harris and Walz and the noisy energy generated at their rallies is helping to fuel Democratic hopes that they can defeat Trump, 78, in November. Polls show the race remains close, but Harris is moving slightly ahead — a remarkable turn of events, given that only a month ago Trump seemed to be gaining a steadily tightening grip over Biden. Exhibit number one in that shift has been Harris’s ability to pack arenas in a way that for years Trump had touted as evidence of his seemingly unique political strength.

Published in Dawn, August 23rd, 2024