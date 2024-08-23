E-Paper | August 23, 2024

UN team in Dhaka to discuss modalities of human rights probe

Reuters Published August 23, 2024 Updated August 23, 2024 08:30am

DHAKA: A United Nations team arrived in Bangladesh on Thursday to discuss with the interim government the process of investigating alleged human rights violations during the recent movement which toppled the government of prime minister Sheikh Hasina earlier this month.

About 300 people, many of them university and college students, were killed during protests that began last month after students agitated against quotas in government jobs. The protests spiralled into demands for ouster of Sheikh Hasina, who was in power since 2009.

An interim government, headed by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, was sworn in after Hasina fled the country and flew to New Delhi following the student-led uprising.

The UN office in Bangladesh said in a media advisory that the team from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights will be in Dhaka from Aug 22 to 29.

“The purpose of this visit is to understand their priorities for assistance in promoting human rights,” said the media advisory, adding that Bangladesh’s interim government had requested the UN to probe the killings during the protests.

“It is important to note that this visit is not an investigation, but rather it will focus on discussing the process for investigating human rights violations in light of the recent violence and unrest.”

Rory Mungoven, chief of the Asia-Pacific region at the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, was leading the UN team, which met Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Thursday, according to two Bangladesh foreign ministry officials.

Two journalists arrested

A court in Dhaka remanded in custody two journalists accused of “inciting violence” against student-led protests.

The married couple, Shakil Ahmed and Farzana Rupa, were arrested on Wednesday at the airport in Dhaka as they waited to board a flight to Turkiye. They were accused of “inciting violence”, according to the remand application read in court.

The case against them was brought by the relative of one of the protesters killed in the demonstrations.

Prosecution lawyers said the journalist pair had “brazenly endorsed” Hasina’s government and Awami League party and had used their position to call for violence.

Published in Dawn, August 23rd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Who to believe?
Updated 23 Aug, 2024

Who to believe?

Even established experts seem to be in the dark about what the authorities seek to achieve and at what cost.
Attock van attack
23 Aug, 2024

Attock van attack

A FULL investigation is in order to identify and punish the culprits involved in Thursday’s ghastly attack...
Climate and trade
23 Aug, 2024

Climate and trade

CLIMATE change is affecting us all, across the planet. Record-breaking sea and surface temperatures, and associated...
Signs of trouble
22 Aug, 2024

Signs of trouble

The administration cannot leave people in the affected areas at the mercy of terrorists.
Plugging the gap
22 Aug, 2024

Plugging the gap

IF fiscal prudence is a virtue then Pakistan’s budgets have been an exercise in vice for the last many years. This...
Karachi accident
22 Aug, 2024

Karachi accident

TWO innocents are dead. Amina, 26, and her father, Imran Arif, 60, were killed this Monday when a speeding SUV ...