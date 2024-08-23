Another hectic day for Islamabad police, eight officials injured

(From left to right) Policemen sit idle at Faizabad Interchange. The other picture shows Pak Secretariat metro bus station closed due to a religious group’s protest in Islamabad on Thursday. — Photos by Mohammad Asim & Online

ISLAMABAD: Thursday was yet another hectic day for the Islamabad Police as its officials and personnel remained engaged with the protesters from the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and a religious group besides guarding about three dozen sensitive and main points in the capital.

Officers said at least eight police officials, including the station house officer of Tarnol, were injured during a confrontation with the PTI supporters who had gathered at Tarnol for the public meeting which was later postponed by the party on the directive of party founder Imran Khan from Adiala Jail.

On Wednesday, the capital administration had cancelled the NOC issued to the PTI for holding a public gathering at Tarnol, as Aalmi Majlis Tahaffuz-i-Nabuwat had also planned to reach the Supreme Court in connection with the hearing of appeals against the judgement in the Mubarak Sani case.

The police used over 400 containers to seal the entry points of the capital at Faizabad, Tarnol, Rawat and Bhara Kahu. Moreover, entry points to the Red Zone housing sensitive installations such as the Supreme Court and Diplomatic Enclave were also sealed.

Despite sealing of entry points, nearly 1,000 activists of religious group reach Express Chowk; PTI issued fresh NOC for Sept 8

However, about 800 to 1,000 people belonging to religious parties managed to reach Express Chowk in connection with the hearing in the apex court, the police officers said.

They said workers, activists and leaders of the PTI in small groups also reached Tarnol Chowk, where the party’s public gathering was to be held. A rally comprising PTI leaders, workers and supporters appeared at the Tarnol Chowk from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa side and started chanting slogans. As a result, a physical confrontation started between them and the police. The PTI supporters pelted the police with stones injuring eight policemen, three of them critically, said the police officers.

In response, the police resorted to baton charge and fired teargas shells to disperse them, they said, alleging that the PTI supporters opened fire while dispersing from the spot. The police rounded up some of them but the others escaped.

However, they were chased and intercepted at the nearby pickets. The police arrested at least three dozen people, including an MNA and an MPA. The injured police officials were taken to a hospital where the condition of three of them was stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, nearly 800 to 1,000 people, including religious leaders, reached Express Chowk, near the Red Zone, despite the sealing of the entry points of the capital. They remained at the Express Chowk till the evening.

The police officers said workers and activists of religious parties chanted slogans and as a result more police contingents were called to the area. Paramilitary troops were also deployed inside the Red Zone, including at D-Chowk.

The capital administration, however, issued a new NOC to the PTI for holding a public gathering on September 8.

The NOC issued from the office of the district magistrate said, “In continuation of the chief commissioner’s order dated 21st August, 2024 wherein, the NOC for holding public gathering on 22nd August 2024 at Tarnol, Islamabad was suspended keeping in view various reasons including the law and order situation due to gathering by religious parties on the same day, you are hereby given NOC to hold Jalsa/Public Gathering on 8th September, 2024 at Islamabad/surroundings (with proper security cover by the Administration) on the following terms and conditions.”

In case of violation of any of the above terms and conditions, the organisers shall be liable to face legal proceedings and the NOC shall automatically stand cancelled, it stated.

Published in Dawn, August 23th, 2024