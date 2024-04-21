DAWN.COM Logo

13 ministers, 4 advisers assigned portfolios in Balochistan

Saleem Shahid Published April 21, 2024 Updated April 21, 2024 06:56am

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday allotted portfolios to cabinet members who took oath the other day, more than a month after the formation of the provincial government.

According to an official notification issued by the Services and General Administration, the chief minister allocated portfolios to 13 ministers and four advisers to chief minister.

The portfolios of finance, mines and minerals were allotted to Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, planning and development to Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, while Mir Ziaullah Langove became minister for home, tribal affairs and prisons.

Similarly, the portfolio of irrigation was allotted to Mir Mohammad Sadiq Umrani, revenue to Mir Asim Kurd and livestock and dairy development to Bakht Mohammad Kakar.

Sardar Sarfaraz Khan Domki was made the provincial minister for local government and rural development, Mir Ali Madad Jattak got the ministry of agriculture and cooperatives and Sardar Faisal Khan Jamali became the provincial health minister.

Besides, Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani got the portfolio of school education, Haji Noor Mohammad Dummar the portfolio of food, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran public health engineering ministry, while Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa was made the minister for communications, works, physical planning and housing.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri will be the CM’s adviser on commerce and industries, Dr Rubaba Khan will be adviser on women development, Sardar Ghulam Rasool Umrani on labour and manpower and Naseemur Rehman on climate change and environment department, according to the official notification.

