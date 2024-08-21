At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims dead, 18 injured after bus overturns in Iran

At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims have died after a bus overturned at a checkpost in Iran’s Yazd, according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

It also reported that 15 people have been injured in the accident, although DawnNews TV reported that 18 people have been injured.

The bus overturned owing to brake failure, DawnNews TV reported, after which it caught fire.

A total of 53 passengers were on the bus, most of whom were from Larkana, Ghotki and other cities in Sindh, DawnNews TV reported.

The injured were taken to hospitals in Yazd, DawnNews TV reported.

