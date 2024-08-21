E-Paper | August 21, 2024

Death toll from rains, floods in Balochistan rises to 21

Saleem Shahid Published August 21, 2024 Updated August 21, 2024 10:37am

QUETTA: Two more deaths were reported on Tuesday when downpour with thunderstorms lashed many areas of northern and eastern Balochistan, causing flash floods that affected traffic on highways and linked roads.

According to reports, Ziarat, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Dear Bugti, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Noshki, Mastung, and Dera Bugti received heavy rains, causing a flood-like situation in Bolan, Nari Gaj, Lehri, and Mola rivers.

Officials said that two new deaths were reported in Barkhan and Usta Muhammad.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said the death toll from the recent rains in Balochistan has risen to 21, with 12 people injured. Additionally, 432 homes have been partially damage, with 147 destroyed, affecting a total of 4,053 individuals.

The devastation caused by rains since last month includes damage to seven bridges, 35 kilometres of roads, and 102 acres of crops.

The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather for most districts of the province today, Wednesday, with continued rain and thunderstorms expected in Zhob, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Sherani, Loralai, Sibi, Ziarat, and Lasbela.

Published in Dawn, August 21st, 2024

