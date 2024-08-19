Three killed as rain batters parts of Balochistan

• Flash floods sweep away several bridges, homes; rail services suspended in most parts

• Major rivers swell, threatening settlements in Sibi, Nasirabad, other areas

QUETTA: Heavy rains and thunderstorms have claimed three lives in Balochistan, rendering hundreds of people without shelter, while raging flash floods have swept away roads, bridges, and other infrastructure.

The downpour, which has been lashing the province for three days, picked up steam on Sunday, prompting flash floods which collapsed dozens of mud houses and disrupted power and communication systems.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), due to rainfall in Kalat, Ziarat, Zhob and Quetta, there is a risk of urban flooding in several parts of Balochistan over the next couple of days.

Reports from across the province said floods swept away bridges, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded on roads.

Also, railway tracks in Chaman, Harnai, Noshki and Dera Allah Yar have been submerged causing the suspension of train service.

The Chaman-bound passenger train was suspended after the railway track came under water in the Shella Bagh area of Chaman. Due to the recent monsoon rains, the Sibi-Harnai railway section has remained closed since July 21.

Floodwater also washed away the Quetta-Taftan section near Noshki, resulting in the suspension of the train service. The Jaffar Express, travelling from Rawalpindi to Quetta, was halted in Jacobabad, but eventually departed for Quetta after a delay of two and a half hours.

Two shepherds killed

In Khuzdar’s Sarona area, a lightning strike killed two shepherds and almost a dozen goats. They were identified as Mohammad Ismail and Moha­mmad Imran.

The Shahdadkot-Khuzdar Road in the Wangu mountainous area had been closed due to landslides caused by heavy rains. In the Kirdgab area of Mastung, a flash flood swept away a woman while she was trying to cross a bridge. The authorities, however, managed to recover the body later.

Rivers in high flood

All the rivers in the province, including Bolan, Nari Gaj, Lehri, and Mola, were in high flood, threatening settlements in Sibi, Kachhi, Nasirabad, Jhal Magsi, Bakhtiarabad, Bhag, Dera Allah Yar, and Dera Murad Jamali.

In Nasirabad district, hill torrents from the mountainous area of Dera Bugti posed a threat to the Pat Feeder Canal and other canals in the district. In Dera Allah Yar, rain over the past two days caused widespread devastation, inundating streets as well as the district headquarters hospital. The train service was also suspended after the track was submerged.

In Kohlu, rains flooded the low-lying areas of the district and sections of the Kohlu-Sibi National Highway had been closed, severing the land connection between Kohlu and several neighbouring districts in Balochistan and Sindh.

According to a report by the PDMA, three people were injured in Kohlu due to house collapse. Heavy rainfall in Bolan and Mach led to flooding in low-lying areas of the Bolan National Highway, stranding hundreds of vehicles.

Ali Jan Mangi in Nasirabad and Abdul Wahid in Khuzdar also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2024