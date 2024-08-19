Devastating monsoon rains claim 19 lives in Balochistan

At least 19 people were killed, 11 injured, and over 3,000 were affected as the ongoing monsoon rains, which began on July 1, continued to wreak havoc across various parts of Balochistan on Monday, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Monsoon rains across the region from June to September offer respite from the summer heat and are crucial to replenishing water supplies and sustaining agriculture, but also lead to weather-related disasters. Experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.

Data from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) shows that from July 1 to August 17, 195 people have been killed and 362 injured across the country due to rain-related incidents, while 2,293 houses have been damaged.

PDMA data for today showed that from July 1 till now, 19 people died, 11 were injured, 3,031 were affected and 433 houses were fully or partially destroyed.

PDMA official Yunus Mengal told Dawn.com that 16 districts of Balochistan were affected by the recent spell of rain while relief was being provided.

“Balochistan has witnessed two dangerous spells of monsoon since July 1,” Mengal said.

Balochistan’s provincial government has imposed an emergency in many union councils of the districts of Kalat, Ziarat, Awaran, Kachhi, Loralai, Sohbatpur and Lasbela, declaring them calamity-hit.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Kalat with over 48 millimetres, followed by Usta Muhammad with 34mm, and Sibbi with 21mm. Quetta and Khuzdar recorded 10mm of rain each, while Zhob and Chaman recorded 9mm of rain.

Sohbatpur’s Deputy Commissioner Farida Tareen said that a river in Judair overflowed due to the rain, inundating the area and destroying rice fields.

Meanwhile, Balochistan’s National Highway Authority General Manager Agha Inayatullah clarified that all the national highways in north Balochistan were open for all kinds of traffic, with the authority and contractors “working round the clock to rectify damages” of the flood water and keep the roads open.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti also announced a cash reward to a vehicle driver for immediately rescuing a family trapped in the flood relay in the Killa Abdullah area.

CM Bugti said the driver showed bravery and courage by saving the lives of women and children and setting a fine example of service to the people.

He said that those who served society selflessly were real heroes. He also announced a certificate of appreciation and cash reward to the driver for his act.

In the summer of 2022, Pakistan experienced one of the most devastating floods in the country due to torrential rains, killing 1,700 people, affecting 33 million individuals, and destroying houses and swathes of agricultural land, according to governmental figures.

Sindh and Balochistan were the most heavily impacted provinces. In Balochistan alone, 336 people lost their lives, 426,897 homes were damaged or destroyed, and 1,230 square kilometres (304,000 acres) of crops were lost. Additionally, approximately half a million livestock were killed.

Politicians react to loss of life

Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and property caused by heavy rains and floods in various parts of the country, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a message, he extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, stating that he shared their grief during this difficult time.

Gilani offered prayers for the swift recovery of those injured and urged the relevant authorities to expedite their relief efforts.

He emphasised that natural disasters were a global challenge, and their negative impacts could only be mitigated through collective efforts.

Highlighting the challenges Pakistan faced due to climate change, he advised people to take precautionary measures during the rainy season.

Senate Deputy Chairman Senator Syedaal Khan too shared similar sentiments.

In a message, he said that witnessing the devastation caused by the rains was heartbreaking and he stood in solidarity with the victims in their time of grief.

He prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and emphasised the need to accelerate rescue and relief operations. He also called on philanthropists to come forward and support the affected people during this challenging time.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman expressed regret over the deaths from rain-related incidents, saying it was a “pity that Pakistan is once again in the grip of the effects of climate change”.

“Abnormal monsoon rains have wreaked havoc once again,” she said.

“This monsoon spell is likely to continue till August 25, so all concerned institutions need to be alert to avoid further losses.”