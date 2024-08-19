E-Paper | August 19, 2024

Two soldiers, cop martyred in D.I. Khan, Lakki attacks

Dawn Report Published August 19, 2024 Updated August 19, 2024 07:24am

DERA ISMAIL KHAN/LAKKI MARWAT: Two soldiers were martyred and three others sustained injuries in an attack on a convoy of security forces in Kulachi tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan district, while a constable was martyred and three others were injured in an ambush on a police van in Lakki Marwat district, on Sunday.

A police official said that militants attacked the convoy of security forces and elite force near Maddi area of Kulachi tehsil in the jurisdiction of Kulachi police station. As a result, two soldiers were martyred and others injured.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Hava­ldar Mohammad Shaukat and Sepoy Mohammad Imran, while the injured included Amjad, Ajmal and Jahanzeb.

Police and security for­ces along with Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident. They shifted the martyred and injured soldiers to the Combined Militancy Hos­pital (CMH), D.I. Khan.

In Lakki Marwat, militants attacked a police van, claiming the life of a police constable. The SHO of Bargai police station and two other constables were injured when unknown on Sunday.

An official said the police party was on a patrolling duty in the remote rural locality, bordering the tribal region. The martyred constable was identified as Nisar Ahmad of the Frontier Reserve Police. SHO Shakir Khan and two other constables were also injured in the attack.

The official said a large contingent of police was dispatched to the area to launch a search for the shooters who fled the scene.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2024

