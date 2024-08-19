E-Paper | August 19, 2024

Reports of cyberattack on ATMs untrue, says 1LINK

Dawn Report Published August 19, 2024 Updated August 19, 2024 08:17am

KARACHI: One of the country’s largest payment gateways has denied reports, circulating on social media, that ATMs will remain closed for two to three days due to a cyberattack.

The clarification from 1LINK Limited, a consortium of major banks that own and operate the largest representative inter-bank network in the country, was issued after a message started making rounds on social media and shared on WhatsApp that ATMs would remain closed for two to three days due to a ransomware attack.

The message also warned people not to conduct any online transactions during the period. It claimed that this report was aired on BBC Radio.

However, BBC Urdu — the local arm of the British broadcasting network — has dismissed the claim. It said that the last transmission of BBC Urdu Radio in Pakistan was aired on Dec 31, 2022, and no reports of a cyberattack in the country were aired on BBC recently.

In the clarification issued on Sunday, 1LINK — which provides banking services like ATM switching, funds transfer and payment systems — advised the public not to pay any heed to such reports.

“Thus far, no cyber threat has been observed on the ATM and online banking ecosystem in this context, and the financial service industry remains vigilant as ever before,” the statement added.

“The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is actively working with banks and 1LINK to maintain the security of Pakistan’s financial infrastructure and digital payments ecosystem, ensuring compliance with stringent IT and security guidelines.”

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reluctant austerity
19 Aug, 2024

Reluctant austerity

THE time for tokenism has long gone. Unless the current government gets serious about introducing and implementing a...
Investor confidence
19 Aug, 2024

Investor confidence

NO matter how much power is arrayed behind the state’s efforts to bring more investment into the country, the fact...
Playing in Bangladesh
19 Aug, 2024

Playing in Bangladesh

CAPTAIN Shan Masood and head coach Jason Gillespie have made it clear: Pakistan need to make the most of a ...
Politics of subsidies
Updated 18 Aug, 2024

Politics of subsidies

Punjab government’s ability to divert Rs45bn from its budget towards significant consumer subsidies is a step that only a province flush with cash can afford.
Heat-related deaths
18 Aug, 2024

Heat-related deaths

A RECENT news report in The Guardian highlights a harrowing reality: heat inequality is silently claiming thousands...
No manners
18 Aug, 2024

No manners

CRASS sexism and misplaced notions of moral autonomy are hallmarks of Pakistan’s political class. Instead of...