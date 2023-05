Digital payments halve in ‘longest’ internet shutdown

KARACHI: Point-of-sale (POS) transactions routed through main digital payment systems fell by around 50 per cent the day after former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest ignited countrywide protests and prompted authorities to shut down mobile internet services, data showed on Thursday.

The reason for the slump was primarily the mobile broadband suspension, in addition to lower footfall at the limited number of stores opened due to the political turmoil, the two largest payments system operators, 1LINK and Habib Bank Ltd (HBL), told Reuters.

The violent protests that followed the PTI chief’s arrest on Tuesday by the anti-graft watchdog have hit commercial activity in the country hard.

Mobile data services have remained shut since Tuesday night on the orders of the interior ministry — the longest such continuous shutdown in a country that often suspends communications as a tool to quell unrest.

Many major roads and businesses have also remained shut, mainly in Lahore, the country’s second-largest city.

Data shared with Reuters by 1LINK on POS through its platform showed international payment card transactions were down on Wednesday by 45pc in volume, from a daily average of 127,000 during the week of May 1 to 7 to approximately 68,000 on May 10.

The daily value of transactions using international payment cards was down 46pc, from Rs606 million ($2.14m) to Rs330m on May 10.

1LINK is Pakistan’s major facilitator of POS digital payment transactions for international platforms such as Visa and Mastercard.

Transactions on Pakistan’s only domestic payment scheme, PayPak, were down 52pc in volume to 18,000 transactions on Wednesday, and 56pc down in value to roughly Rs62m.

Ali Habib, a spokesperson for HBL, Pakistan’s largest bank, said it had seen a decline of 60pc in the throughput of the POS machines.

“HBL processes over 30pc of the entire throughput of the POS machines in Pakistan. This is the largest share in the market,” he added.

The State Bank of Pakistan did not immediately respond to questions sent by Reuters.

Published in Dawn, May 12th, 2023