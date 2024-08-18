MNCs’ local offices beset by internet woes, says Pakistan Business Council official

KARACHI: The back offices of multinational companies (MNCs) operating in Pakistan are facing issues due to the disturbance in internet services, which is damaging to their businesses, Pakistan Business Council CEO Ehsan Malik told Dawn on Saturday.

The slowdown of internet services has already damaged the businesses of freelancers working for foreign IT companies.

Mr Malik said a number of MNCs have back offices in Pakistan as they can get good talent at reasonable cost. MNCs with back offices in Pakistan include S&P, Telenor, KPMG, EY Ford Rhodes and Price­waterhouseCoopers, among others. Recently British American Tobacco has also opened its back office in Pakistan.

Since these offices need speedy internet services to get their materials and send out products on time, slowing down of internet services or disruptions would damage their businesses.

These companies are already in Pakistan, while a number of MNCs are in the process of establishing their back offices in the country.

The slow internet service is causing problems for them. If the problem is not resolved soon, these MNCs may reconsider their decision to move to Pakistan, he said.

Published in Dawn, August 18th, 2024