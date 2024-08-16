E-Paper | August 17, 2024

Five bullet-riddled bodies found tied to electric pole in Balochistan’s Dalbandin

AFP Published August 16, 2024 Updated August 17, 2024 12:05am

The bullet-riddled bodies of five people were found hanging from an electric pole in Balochistan on Friday, government officials said.

The bodies were discovered early morning near a college in Dalbandin city in Balochistan, where separatist militant groups have waged a long and bloody insurgency.

“Five bullet-ridden bodies were found hanging from an electric pylon,” Attiq Shahwani, a senior government official in the area, told AFP.

“They have been shifted to a local hospital. Doctors have ascertained that the cause of death is multiple bullet wounds, mostly in the chest area.”

He said the men were likely killed on Thursday.

No missing persons reports were registered with local police and the men had not yet been identified, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mir Hussain Lehri said that the bodies were not identified, adding that the deceased were shot dead.

He said that it “seemed” all the individuals were Afghan nationals. However, National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) had been requested to ascertain the identity of the deceased using fingerprints.

He added that the police had launched an investigation into the incident after collecting evidence.

Balochistan is home to several militant groups, some fighting for independence or a greater share of the region’s mineral resources, with security forces often the target of bombings.

Additional reporting by Abdullah Zehri

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Admissions game

Admissions game

Faisal Bari
The admissions game has developed into a market with specialised players emerging to address gaps in provision.

Editorial

High power costs
16 Aug, 2024

High power costs

The bad news is that authorities seem to be second-guessing the plan as it is likely to hurt the business interests of Pakistan’s rent-seeking elite.
Nuclear bazaar
16 Aug, 2024

Nuclear bazaar

REPEAT incidents of security failures and the shoddy regulation of India’s nuclear sector have earned our eastern...
Mpox concerns
16 Aug, 2024

Mpox concerns

FIRST identified in humans in 1970, the mpox virus is once again the focus of global attention due to the emergence...
Throttling connectivity
Updated 15 Aug, 2024

Throttling connectivity

Now the authorities seem to have decided that WhatsApp has replaced X as the new staging ground for dissent and are tightening the noose.
Targeting TTP
15 Aug, 2024

Targeting TTP

Is slapping on a new label on a hard-core terrorist outfit the right strategy, especially when the label is also imbued with religious meaning?
Transgender justice
15 Aug, 2024

Transgender justice

Our policymakers still see this community as a slur, making political commitment to justice for transgender people a distant dream.