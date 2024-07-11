E-Paper | July 11, 2024

Six killed in separate incidents in Balochistan

Abdul Wahid Shahwani | Ali Jan Mangi Published July 11, 2024 Updated July 11, 2024 08:22am

DERA MURAD JAMALI/KHUZDAR: Two people, including a woman, were killed and two others injured in an armed attack on a house in the Usta Muhammad area of Nasirabad division on Wednesday.

According to police, three armed men barged into the house in Goth Lakhmir and opened indiscriminate fire, killing a man and a woman, and injuring two other women before fleeing the scene.

The deceased were identified as Bhutta and Lala Khatoon Khosa, while the injured were Mona and Gul Naz.

A senior police officer said the killing was the result of an old enmity.

Separately, four people, including two security guards, were killed and two others injured in different incidents in Khuzdar on Wednesday.

According to Levies officials, two guards of a private security company were killed when their van overturned on the Quetta-Karachi National Highway near the Sanoro area of Wadh Tehsil.

In another incident, a motorcyclist was killed when he fell from a bridge near the Jhalawan Bus stand area due to speeding.

A 10-year-old boy, Muhammad Yasin, was killed when a speeding vehicle hit him on Sultan Ibrahim Khan road in Khuzdar town.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Population crisis
Updated 11 Jul, 2024

Population crisis

Moreover, successful programmes, such as Lady Health Workers, can be utilised to provide information and reproductive health services to women.
Taxing agriculture
11 Jul, 2024

Taxing agriculture

OUR inability to collect sufficient tax revenue is resulting in persistently high fiscal deficits, forcing ...
Negligence at PHOTA
11 Jul, 2024

Negligence at PHOTA

THE impression that the state is being careless towards aspects of organ trade control is damaging. Recent news ...
Policed state
Updated 10 Jul, 2024

Policed state

What is the PML-N govt thinking, giving up important personal protections under the pretext of "national security"?
In critical condition
10 Jul, 2024

In critical condition

IT is time to sound the alarm. The Senate Standing Committee on Health provided some shocking figures on Monday —...
Arshad Sharif judgement
10 Jul, 2024

Arshad Sharif judgement

THE judgement of a court in Kenya has brought some clarity to the brutal murder of Pakistani journalist Arshad ...