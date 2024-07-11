Six killed in separate incidents in Balochistan

DERA MURAD JAMALI/KHUZDAR: Two people, including a woman, were killed and two others injured in an armed attack on a house in the Usta Muhammad area of Nasirabad division on Wednesday.

According to police, three armed men barged into the house in Goth Lakhmir and opened indiscriminate fire, killing a man and a woman, and injuring two other women before fleeing the scene.

The deceased were identified as Bhutta and Lala Khatoon Khosa, while the injured were Mona and Gul Naz.

A senior police officer said the killing was the result of an old enmity.

Separately, four people, including two security guards, were killed and two others injured in different incidents in Khuzdar on Wednesday.

According to Levies officials, two guards of a private security company were killed when their van overturned on the Quetta-Karachi National Highway near the Sanoro area of Wadh Tehsil.

In another incident, a motorcyclist was killed when he fell from a bridge near the Jhalawan Bus stand area due to speeding.

A 10-year-old boy, Muhammad Yasin, was killed when a speeding vehicle hit him on Sultan Ibrahim Khan road in Khuzdar town.

