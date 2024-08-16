E-Paper | August 16, 2024

2 policemen among 5 injured in Peshawar IED blast: official

Zahid Imdad Published August 16, 2024 Updated August 16, 2024 02:16pm

Five people, including two policemen, were injured in a Friday morning blast in Peshawar, according to a police official.

“A police van was on patrol when a remote-controlled IED (improvised explosive device) exploded,” Warsak Superintendent of Police (SP) Arshad Khan told Dawn.com.

The incident occurred at around 9am, according to the police official.

“Four to five kilogrammes of explosives were used in the blast,” SP Arshad noted.

“Six to seven suspects have also been detained for investigation,” he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Kashif Zulfiqar told Dawn.com that evidence has been collected from the crime scene.

“There has been an increase in terrorist attacks on Warsak Road,” SSP Zulfiqar said. “A few days ago, a grenade was thrown at the Mathura police station.”

SSP Zulfiqar said that police are working with the counter-terrorism department (CTD) in the area. “A joint operation will be conducted in the areas of Warsak Road.”

“The group involved in terrorist activities will soon be exposed,” he added.

The incident is the latest in a string of attacks on police officials and checkposts, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Attacks escalated after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022 and vowed to target security forces.

On Wednesday, a head constable was martyred and a constable suffered injuries when unidentified militants hurled a hand grenade on a check post in Mayar, Lower Dir.

Last month, a constable was injured when militants attacked a police post in Peshawar’s Regi Model Town on the city’s outskirts.

In January 2023, a suicide attack on a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines killed 100 people, many of whom were police officials.

TTP had claimed responsibility for the attack. It later distanced itself from it but sources earlier indicated that it might have been the handiwork of some local faction of the outlawed group.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Admissions game

Admissions game

Faisal Bari
The admissions game has developed into a market with specialised players emerging to address gaps in provision.

Editorial

High power costs
16 Aug, 2024

High power costs

The bad news is that authorities seem to be second-guessing the plan as it is likely to hurt the business interests of Pakistan’s rent-seeking elite.
Nuclear bazaar
16 Aug, 2024

Nuclear bazaar

REPEAT incidents of security failures and the shoddy regulation of India’s nuclear sector have earned our eastern...
Mpox concerns
16 Aug, 2024

Mpox concerns

FIRST identified in humans in 1970, the mpox virus is once again the focus of global attention due to the emergence...
Throttling connectivity
Updated 15 Aug, 2024

Throttling connectivity

Now the authorities seem to have decided that WhatsApp has replaced X as the new staging ground for dissent and are tightening the noose.
Targeting TTP
15 Aug, 2024

Targeting TTP

Is slapping on a new label on a hard-core terrorist outfit the right strategy, especially when the label is also imbued with religious meaning?
Transgender justice
15 Aug, 2024

Transgender justice

Our policymakers still see this community as a slur, making political commitment to justice for transgender people a distant dream.