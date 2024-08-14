Three killed, 10 injured in Quetta attacks

QUETTA: Three people were killed and at least 10 were injured in different attacks in the provincial capital, on Tuesday.

In a deadly explosion, one person was killed and six injured in Quetta’s Liaquat Bazaar area, while a separate grenade attack targeted a girls’ high school, injuring one person.

Officials said an unk­nown motorcyclist hurled a grenade at a shop selling Independence Day items. The explosion caused significant damage, injuring seven people, including the shop owner and his brother.

Rescue and police officials shifted the injured to the trauma centre of Civil Hospital.

One of the victims, identified as Irfan­ullah, succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The grenade attack was reported early Tuesday morning at a girls’ high school on Munir Mengal Road in the Sariab Road area. Unknown assailants threw a grenade near the school gate, damaging a portion of the building and injuring the watchman. He was promptly taken to Civil Hospital for treatment.

A separate remote-controlled bomb blast was reported at Bugti Stadium in Kharan. However, there were no casualties.Another grenade attack targeted a security forces checkpost in Panjgur, again without causing any casualties.

In an attack late on Tuesday night, two people were killed and three injured in explosions inside two houses in Killi Deba area of Quetta.

Police said unknown motorcyclists fired three grenades through a lau­ncher towards Ayub Stadium where a bodybuilding competition was taking place in connection with Independence Day.

However, two explosives landed in as many houses while a third one exploded in a private parking lot. The deceased were identified as Muhammad and Beebal, wife of Ghulam Nabi.

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2024