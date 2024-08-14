Four FC men martyred in South Waziristan attack

• Sources say terrorists targeted checkpoint between Tiarza and Ladha tehsils

• Tribal elder killed, another wounded in IED attack in Bajaur

• Two ‘militants involved in Panjgur DC killing’ shot dead

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Four Frontier Corps personnel were martyred and 27 others injured in an attack on their checkpoint in Upper South Waziristan district on Monday evening, sources told Dawn on Tuesday.

The militants, armed with RPGs and other heavy weapons, attacked the Mami Khel checkpoint located between Tiarza and Ladha tehsils of Upper South Waziristan.

The security personnel posted at the checkpoint retaliated to the attack, and after an intense exchange of gunfire, the attackers escaped under the cover of darkness, according to sources.

The martyrs and the injured personnel were shifted to South Waziristan Scouts Hospital in Wana.

The four martyrs have been identified as Havaldar Nisar Buda Khel, Lance Naik Rasheed Mangal, Lance Naik Irfan and Sepoy Usman Gujjar.

After the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search for the attackers.

Another FC checkpoint in the Zermelan area of Toi Khullah Tehsil was also attacked late on Monday.

The attackers opened fire, resulting in a gun battle with the soldiers posted at the checkpoint. However, no casualties were reported as the militants managed to escape.

Tribal elder killed

In Bajaur, a tribal elder was killed and another critically wounded in a remote-controlled bomb blast in the hilly area of Barang tehsil on Tuesday.

Residents and police officials told Dawn that the incident occurred in the Sapary area of Asil Targoo before sunset when the two tribal elders Malik Yar Khan and Malik Rozi Khan were going to attend an event in a nearby area.

Malik Yar died on the spot while Malik Rozi was injured. The district police spokesman said IED was planted on the roadside.

Two ‘militants’ killed in Panjgur

In Panjgur, security forces claimed to have gunned down two militants allegedly involved in the attack on the Panjgur deputy commissioner.

In a statement on Tuesday, a spo­kesman for the Balochistan Police’s Counter Terrorism Department said Frontier Corps, Police and Levies had launched a joint operation last night after the killing of the deputy commissioner.

The statement claimed that the two suspected militants were killed after a heavy exchange of fire with security forces.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers for DC Zahir Hussain were offered at the Central Police Office, Quetta.

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, Home Minister Ziaullah Langove, Commander Southern Command Lt Gen Rahat Naseem Khan, Inspector General of Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and other civil and military officers attended the funeral.

Saleem Shahid in Quetta also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2024