Six killed as van plunges into Swat ravine

SWAT: At least six people were killed, and nine others injured when a van plunged into a deep ravine in the Chupriyal area of Matta tehsil.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson Shafiqa Gup, the vehicle was carrying 14 members of a family who were returning home from a wedding ceremony.

She said that when the vehicle reached the Sar Banda area in Chupriyal, it went out of the driver’s control.

“As soon as the Rescue 1122 control room was informed, the rescue medical team immediately reached the spot,” she said.

The medical team provided first aid to all the injured and shifted them to THQ Hospital Matta.

Doctors at the hospital confirmed that six people died on the spot, while the injured were hospitalised for further treatment.

